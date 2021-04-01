HUMBL Announces Launch of BLOCK Exchange Traded Index (ETX) Products in the United States

San Diego, California, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMARKETS: HMBL) announced today the planned availability of its BLOCK Exchange Traded Index (ETXs) products to United States customers beginning on April 2, 2021.



HUMBL Financial™ created its BLOCK ETX products to simplify digital asset investing for customers and institutions seeking exposure to a new, 24/7 digital asset class.

HUMBL Financial has developed proprietary, multi-factor blockchain indexes, trading algorithms and financial services for the new digital asset trading markets.

BLOCK ETXs comprise over 20,000 lines of proprietary code and are architected across index, active and thematic investment strategies.

BLOCK ETXs are completely non-custodial, algorithmically driven software services that allow customers to purchase and hold digital assets in pre-set allocations through their own digital asset exchange accounts.

BLOCK ETXs will be compatible for United States customers who have accounts with Coinbase Pro, Bittrex US or Binance US.

BLOCK ETXs are also available to non-US customers who have accounts with Bittrex Global.

BLOCK ETXs will be served first on the desktop and web version of the HUMBL platform, with the goal of future applications inside the HUMBL Mobile Application.

HUMBL Financial is open to the licensing of the BLOCK ETXs to institutions and exchanges.

HUMBL Financial also plans to offer trusted, third party financial services in areas such as payments, investments, credit card services and lending across the HUMBL platform over time.

HUMBL Financial is led by the former CEO of Coinbook, Calvin Weight, as well as Jacob Davis, Sr. VP, Blockchain and Algorithm Technologies, and is advised by Jane Edmondson, CEO of EQM Indexes, among others.

More information is available at: www.humblpay.com

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a new, Web 3 platform that seamlessly connects consumers and merchants with simple tools for the digital economy. HUMBL has three core divisions: HUMBL Mobile, HUMBL Marketplace, and HUMBL Financial, which will work together to optimize new technologies like blockchain and digital assets for global consumers.

Legal Disclaimers

HUMBL Financial is not a broker dealer, transactional intermediary, counterparty or investment advisor. HUMBL Financial is not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an Investment Advisor. HUMBL Financial does not provide investment or trading advice. Any investment decision a user of the HUMBL Financial platform may make is solely at his or her own discretion and risk. Trading in financial instruments is risky and can result in losses greater than the trader’s initial deposit. Hypothetical back-testing and real-time track records should not be relied upon in predicting future performance. HUMBL Financial and its agents, brokers, affiliates or employees do not prepare and cannot be responsible for data and data compilation contained in or derived from back-testing and simulation features. Trading or investing in financial instruments, digital assets or commodities is risky and can result in the total loss of your investment.

Safe Harbor Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT:

HUMBL, Inc.

investors@HUMBLpay.com

Attachment