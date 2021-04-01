Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Concludes Month-Long Celebration of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day

Company Rallies Behind IWD’s Global #ChooseToChallenge Campaign



Pays Tribute to Boundary-Breaking Female Leaders Throughout the Organization

Month-Long Celebration Included Spotlight Series, Speed-Mentoring Sessions and Empowerment Talks

MIAMI, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (“Norwegian” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NCLH), a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, today concludes its celebration of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day. Throughout March, the Company celebrated its extraordinary women team members worldwide through a variety of initiatives including spotlight series, speed mentoring sessions and empowerment talks.

“At Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings we are proud to celebrate the incredible achievements of the countless female leaders across our Company,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “We believe in supporting and empowering women not just in March but every day of the year, and we are committed to maintaining a safe, diverse and inclusive workplace for all team members. This commitment is reflected across the organization from our Board of Directors which is comprised of one-third women to our shoreside manager and above leadership team which is approximately 50% female.”

Throughout March, the Company featured female leaders who have broken stereotypical barriers to hold positions traditionally held by men. Their stories and inspirational backgrounds were featured on the Company’s social media and employee channels. The dynamic leaders spotlighted this month included:

Bernadine Vallejos-Gonzaga- Bernadine holds the position of Fire‘woman’ on board Norwegian Escape. Born and raised in Cebu City, Philippines, Bernadine entered the Fire Service in the Philippines in 2009 and in 2017 she began her career at sea. She has since completed five contracts on board Norwegian Escape. In her daily work, she walks between 10,000 – 12,000 steps a day, checking fire equipment, training new hires, preparing for safety inspections and ensuring that all areas of her ship are free of fire hazards.

Lisa Streckfus- Lisa is the Senior Director, Fleet Surveillance in the Security Operations Department. After attending the nearly all male United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York she earned her BS degree in Marine Engineering and Third Assistant Engineer License. She sailed on merchant vessels as an Engineer and worked on her Pilot's license during vacations. During her 10-year career with NCLH, Lisa has led several efforts, from modernizing the surveillance systems on board our ships to partnering with U.S. Customs & Border Patrol for expedited immigration processing.

Mary Landry- Mary serves as a member of our Board of Directors and is a retired Rear Admiral of the U.S. Coast Guard. She has an impressive background in maritime operations over the course of her 35-year career with the government, including service on the White House National Security Council as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Resilience Policy from 2013 to 2014. Additionally, Mary served active duty in the U.S. Coast Guard, holding various positions and culminating in her advancement to Rear Admiral before her retirement in 2011. Some of her career accomplishments included being Commander of the largest Coast Guard District with over 10,000 active, reserve, civilian, and auxiliary personnel under her command.

Serena Olive- Serena is a 2 nd Officer on board Norwegian Dawn. After several years working on board with a cruise line concession partner, she discovered a fascination with the technical aspects of the ships, including the navigation, arrivals, departures and the bridge operation. To pursue this passion, she returned to her home country, Italy, and studied at the Nautical Institute of Gallipoli / Amerigo Vespucci. In 2018, she joined Norwegian Gem as a Deck Cadet. She also worked on Norwegian Star before returning to Italy for her Navigation Officer exam, which she completed in March 2020, before becoming part of the bridge team on Norwegian Dawn.

Dimple Jethani- Dimple joined the Company in 2018 as Senior Vice President & Co-CIO, IT Operations and Governance. In her current role at NCLH, Dimple is responsible for the following areas: IT governance/Project Management Office (running the business of IT); cybersecurity; infrastructure; IT compliance, service desk support for our shoreside, ship side, and island operations; ship applications; newbuild, drydock, island and terminal technology initiatives; and automation platforms. Presently, she's leading the Company's Return to Service technology initiatives.

Jhoana Suarez- Jhoana currently serves as Second Engineer on board Norwegian Getaway after joining the Company in 2016 as an Engine Cadet. As Second Engineer, she works in the Engine Control Room as watchkeeper, where she monitors and controls the operations happening throughout the engine department. She's also responsible for performing assigned equipment maintenance. Leading up to her current role, Jhoana studied Maritime Engineering at the Maritime University of the Caribbean. She also studied English and French in the Army Languages School and later went to work on an oil tanker in her native country, Venezuela.

Alicia Cuervo- Alicia is the Company's Vice President, On-Shore Design, Development and Construction. In her current role she is responsible for all shoreside design development and construction projects for the Company, including the massive new PortMiami terminal. Prior to joining the Company in 2018, Alicia spent more than 20 years in the government sector of building, construction and compliance. She worked nearly 10 years with the Florida Department of Transportation and has held a number of roles in city and county government.



The Company also sponsored a Women in Leadership Symposium “Onward & Upward- The Era of the Empowered Woman” in March hosted by the Florida Diversity Council. The Symposium featured five influential female leaders as panelists including one of the Company’s exceptional senior executives, Andrea DeMarco, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and ESG.

Norwegian Cruise Line hosted speed-mentoring sessions, conversations with female leaders and encouraged team members to both share their empowerment stories and show their appreciation of team members around the globe. In addition, the team held a conversation with radio’s Danielle Monaro and Medha Gandhi of Elvis Duran and The Morning Show, a leading American syndicated weekday morning radio program and Norwegian Cruise Line partner.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ Women Who L.E.A.D campaign recognized six game-changing women who were nominated as beacons of outstanding leadership, with extraordinary career paths. Team members were asked to nominate women that have excelled professionally and inspired others to follow in their footsteps or pave their own paths to success exemplifying Leadership, Empowerment, Advocacy and Diversity (L.E.A.D.). The extraordinary winners and their bios can be found here: Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ Women Who L.E.A.D. campaign

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with approximately 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships schedule for delivery through 2027, comprising of approximately 24,000 berths.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

