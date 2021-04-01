Leonard Nimoy Digital Collectibles on the WAX Blockchain

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – A special collection of digital collectibles featuring never-before-seen images and memories of the late Leonard Nimoy were made available to this celebrated actor's fans on March 25, 2021, through WAX Blockchain, with the collection selling out in an incredible five minutes!

Nimoy’s untimely passing was due to complications related to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). This cause is near and dear to the hearts of Nimoy’s daughter, Julie, and her husband, David Knight.

“My husband, David, and I are thrilled -- five minutes!” Julie Knight said. “We want to thank everyone for honoring Leonard's memory and legacy and for supporting his wish to create awareness for lung disease and prevention.”

The Knightses’ commitment to continuing Nimoy’s message and contributing to his cause led them to WAX Blockchain, and a portion of the proceeds from sales of the late actor’s memorabilia will go toward fighting COPD.

Intimate photographs from Nimoy's family life and career were made available to the legendary actor’s fans. These photographs are in the form of digital collectibles, called NFTs , and went on sale March 25, 2021, at noon EST. The Mega Packs sold out in two minutes and the Standard Packs sold out in five minutes.

The Leonard Nimoy Series contains:

6 rarities: Base, Blur, Flip, PIxelate, Collector, Golden.

3,000 standard packs containing 10 cards and/or shards.

3,000 mega packs containing 30 cards and/or shards.

1,699 Bonus packs.

Not only does this collection share moments of Leonard’s life, but it is helping to bring awareness to a cause that is important to Leonard’s daughter and to those who have fought and are fighting COPD. Check out the collection on https://nimoy.wdny.io/

About Leonard Nimoy:

Leonard Nimoy’s career as an award-winning actor, director, producer, writer, recording artist and photographer spanned over 50 years. He is one of Hollywood's most recognizable and loved entertainers. Additional information can be found at the official Leonard Nimoy website via the following link: RememberingLeonardFilm.com

About WAX:

The Worldwide Asset eXchange™ (WAX), known as the King of NFTs, is the world’s leading decentralized wallet on the Blockchain. Cofounded in 2017 by William E. Quigley and Jonathan Yantis, WAX delivers the safest and most convenient way to create, buy, sell and trade virtual items (NFTs) to anyone, anywhere in the world. WAX has facilitated the trade of more than 100 million digital items of collections, including Blockchain Heroes, Topps GPK, Deadmau5 and Capcom’s Street Fighter.

For more information, please visit https://wax.io and follow along on Twitter and Discord .