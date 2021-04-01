Rapsodo and Golf Digest Collaborate to Launch Coach Connect™, an All-in-One Coaching Platform

ST. LOUIS, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo, creator of the Mobile Launch Monitor (MLM) and leading brand in golf data analytics, and Golf Digest, the world’s number one golf media brand, today announced the availability of its new virtual golf instruction platform – Coach Connect. The digital platform combines Rapsodo’s leading launch data from the MLM with Golf Digest Schools’ instruction eco-system featuring premium instruction from the game’s top teachers across the country for a remote and COVID-friendly teaching experience for players of all abilities, designed to help improve the games of golfers anytime and anywhere.



Rapsodo’s Mobile Launch Monitor is a portable monitor that gives players the ability to analyze their swing by monitoring distance, ball speed, launch angle and more directly on their iOS mobile device or tablet. Golf instructors, pros, coaches and amateur players can now access the all-in-one golf coaching platform in both Rapsodo’s MLM app, as well as Golf Digest Schools Connect via the Golf Digest Schools mobile app.

Coach Connect is the only subscription-based virtual coaching platform on the market that seamlessly incorporates industry leading launch data to provide coaches with a better understanding of the students’ skillset and progress. This platform provides a virtual avenue for coaches and players to communicate, organize lessons and track progress.

Users can view video swing playbacks and metrics such as launch angle, club speed, ball speed, apex trajectory and more through the MLM app, which can be shared directly with a coach of their choice. Coaches can set pricing, collect payment, send drills and provide visual feedback and explanation through the Mark Up and Voice Over tools to their students throughout the country via the application, either remote or in person. The Mark Up tool allows teachers to physically draw on students’ videos in order to visually point out specific feedback – for example, circling a foot placement to further elaborate on what can be corrected. Similarly, the Voice Over function works to have teachers talk over the video replay to provide insight as if they were seeing their student swing in real-time.

“As golf continues to grow as a socially distant sport, now more than ever golfers and coaches are looking for safe ways to interact and improve performance,” said Batuhan Okur, founder and CEO of Rapsodo. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Golf Digest and offer this unique learning experience where students from across the nation can gather feedback and tips from award-winning teachers.”

Top teaching professionals available for booking include: PGA Teacher of the Year Mark Blackburn, Mike Malaska, Trillium Rose, Helen Kurtin and more. Players can also invite their own coach to the app.

Golf Digest Schools offer multiple tiers to appeal to players and coaches of all levels including On-Demand, which provides access to over 500 video lessons from teachers and TOUR players, and Connect, which now offers direct access to Golf Digest’s expert instructors, exclusive drills and 1-on-1 virtual lessons. Users will find Schools within an all-new and enhanced Golf Digest.com experience, with dedicated new homes for both News & Tours and Play – how to play, what to play and where to play.

"Golf Digest has a rich heritage of helping golfers everywhere enjoy and get more out of their game. The launch of Golf Digest Schools Connect in partnership with Rapsodo means Golf Digest Schools offers an even greater experience and opportunity for golfers to improve their game. For the first time, a golfer can access coaches from across the country, using the most innovative technology that takes instruction to the next level anytime and anywhere they choose. Sitting within our broader ecosystem featuring content from TOUR professionals and the world’s top coaches, Golf Digest Schools is the ultimate destination for players of all levels who want to enjoy the game even more,” said Chris Reynolds, SVP and General Manager at Golf Digest.

For more information on Rapsodo’s Mobile Launch Monitor and Coach Connect, visit: rapsodo.com/coach-connect/. For more information on Golf Digest Schools, visit: schools.golfdigest.com/all-access.

About Rapsodo:

Rapsodo develops data-driven sports technologies designed to empower athletes and coaches to cost-effectively analyze and improve their game, which is used by thousands of professional and collegiate teams, including all 30 MLB teams. Founded in 2010, the company developed the first affordable golf personal launch monitor, distributed in the USA under SkyTrak. Rapsodo, operating globally in four countries, continues to focus on delivering a variety of sport training and simulation technologies that allow users to better understand performance through reliable statistics. This ultimately translates into Rapsodo's motto of "Measure to Master." To learn more, visit Rapsodo.com.

About Golf Digest:

Golf Digest is the No. 1 most widely read golf publication in the world and the authority on how to play, what to play, and where to play. Golf Digest’s aim is to enhance the enjoyment of all facets of the game – making its readers better players, smarter consumers and more discerning travelers, while also offering the kind of informative and provocative stories that fuel the unending conversation that is golf.

Visit www.golfdigest.com.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

