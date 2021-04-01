New York, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961066/?utm_source=GNW
Abstract:
- Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Neurorehabilitation Devices estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Neurorobotic Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.3% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Brain Computer Interfaces segment is readjusted to a revised 14.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $418.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.6% CAGR
- The Neurorehabilitation Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$418.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$874.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 12.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR.
- Non-invasive Brain Stimulators Segment to Record 17.6% CAGR
- In the global Non-invasive Brain Stimulators segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$297.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$870.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$601.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 19.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -
- Bioness Inc.
- Ectron Ltd.
- Ekso Bionics
- Helius Medical Technologies
- Hocoma AG
- Kinestica
- Kinova Inc.
- Medtronic PLC
- Neurostyle Pte Ltd.
- Rehab-Robotics Company Limited.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961066/?utm_source=GNW
