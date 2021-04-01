Needle Coke Market to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2027

New York, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Needle Coke Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961062/?utm_source=GNW

In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.

- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.



Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments. Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.

Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience. Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics. Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations. Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.

Abstract:

- Global Needle Coke Market to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Needle Coke estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.6% over the period 2020-2027. Petroleum Derived, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.8% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Coal Tar Pitch Derived segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR

- The Needle Coke market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$909.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -

Baosteel Group Corporation

C-Chem Co., Ltd.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

JXTG Holdings, Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Petroleum Coke Industries Co. (K.S.C)

Phillips 66 Company

Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd.

SINOPEC Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961062/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Needle Coke by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Petroleum Derived

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Petroleum Derived by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Petroleum Derived by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Coal Tar Pitch

Derived by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Coal Tar Pitch Derived by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Coal Tar Pitch Derived

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Intermediate

Premium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Intermediate Premium by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Intermediate Premium by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Base Premium by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Base Premium by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Base Premium by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Super Premium by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Super Premium by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Super Premium by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Graphite

Electrode by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Graphite Electrode by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Graphite Electrode by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Lithium Ion

Batteries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Lithium Ion Batteries by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Lithium Ion Batteries

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by Type -

Petroleum Derived and Coal Tar Pitch Derived - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Needle Coke by Type -

Petroleum Derived and Coal Tar Pitch Derived Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Petroleum Derived and

Coal Tar Pitch Derived for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by

Grade - Intermediate Premium, Base Premium and Super Premium -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Needle Coke by Grade -

Intermediate Premium, Base Premium and Super Premium Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by Grade -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intermediate Premium,

Base Premium and Super Premium for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by

Application - Graphite Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Needle Coke by Application -

Graphite Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphite

Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by

Type - Petroleum Derived and Coal Tar Pitch Derived -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Needle Coke by Type -

Petroleum Derived and Coal Tar Pitch Derived Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Petroleum Derived and

Coal Tar Pitch Derived for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by

Grade - Intermediate Premium, Base Premium and Super Premium -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Needle Coke by Grade -

Intermediate Premium, Base Premium and Super Premium Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by Grade -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intermediate Premium,

Base Premium and Super Premium for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by

Application - Graphite Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Needle Coke by Application -

Graphite Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphite

Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by

Type - Petroleum Derived and Coal Tar Pitch Derived -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Needle Coke by Type -

Petroleum Derived and Coal Tar Pitch Derived Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Petroleum Derived and

Coal Tar Pitch Derived for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by

Grade - Intermediate Premium, Base Premium and Super Premium -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Needle Coke by Grade -

Intermediate Premium, Base Premium and Super Premium Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by Grade -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intermediate Premium,

Base Premium and Super Premium for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by

Application - Graphite Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Needle Coke by Application -

Graphite Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphite

Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by

Type - Petroleum Derived and Coal Tar Pitch Derived -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Needle Coke by Type -

Petroleum Derived and Coal Tar Pitch Derived Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Petroleum Derived and

Coal Tar Pitch Derived for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by

Grade - Intermediate Premium, Base Premium and Super Premium -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Needle Coke by Grade -

Intermediate Premium, Base Premium and Super Premium Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by Grade -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intermediate Premium,

Base Premium and Super Premium for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by

Application - Graphite Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Needle Coke by Application -

Graphite Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphite

Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Needle Coke by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by

Type - Petroleum Derived and Coal Tar Pitch Derived -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Needle Coke by Type -

Petroleum Derived and Coal Tar Pitch Derived Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Petroleum Derived and

Coal Tar Pitch Derived for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by

Grade - Intermediate Premium, Base Premium and Super Premium -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Needle Coke by Grade -

Intermediate Premium, Base Premium and Super Premium Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by Grade -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intermediate Premium,

Base Premium and Super Premium for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by

Application - Graphite Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Needle Coke by Application -

Graphite Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphite

Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by

Type - Petroleum Derived and Coal Tar Pitch Derived -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Needle Coke by Type -

Petroleum Derived and Coal Tar Pitch Derived Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Petroleum Derived and

Coal Tar Pitch Derived for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by

Grade - Intermediate Premium, Base Premium and Super Premium -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Needle Coke by Grade -

Intermediate Premium, Base Premium and Super Premium Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by Grade -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intermediate Premium,

Base Premium and Super Premium for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by

Application - Graphite Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Needle Coke by Application -

Graphite Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphite

Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by

Type - Petroleum Derived and Coal Tar Pitch Derived -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Needle Coke by Type -

Petroleum Derived and Coal Tar Pitch Derived Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Petroleum Derived and

Coal Tar Pitch Derived for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by

Grade - Intermediate Premium, Base Premium and Super Premium -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Needle Coke by Grade -

Intermediate Premium, Base Premium and Super Premium Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by Grade -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intermediate Premium,

Base Premium and Super Premium for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by

Application - Graphite Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Needle Coke by

Application - Graphite Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphite

Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by

Type - Petroleum Derived and Coal Tar Pitch Derived -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Needle Coke by Type -

Petroleum Derived and Coal Tar Pitch Derived Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Petroleum Derived and

Coal Tar Pitch Derived for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by

Grade - Intermediate Premium, Base Premium and Super Premium -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Needle Coke by Grade -

Intermediate Premium, Base Premium and Super Premium Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by Grade -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intermediate Premium,

Base Premium and Super Premium for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by

Application - Graphite Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Needle Coke by Application -

Graphite Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphite

Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by Type -

Petroleum Derived and Coal Tar Pitch Derived - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Needle Coke by Type -

Petroleum Derived and Coal Tar Pitch Derived Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Petroleum Derived and

Coal Tar Pitch Derived for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by

Grade - Intermediate Premium, Base Premium and Super Premium -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Needle Coke by Grade -

Intermediate Premium, Base Premium and Super Premium Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by Grade -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intermediate Premium,

Base Premium and Super Premium for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by

Application - Graphite Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Needle Coke by Application -

Graphite Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphite

Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by

Type - Petroleum Derived and Coal Tar Pitch Derived -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Needle Coke by Type -

Petroleum Derived and Coal Tar Pitch Derived Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Petroleum Derived and

Coal Tar Pitch Derived for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by

Grade - Intermediate Premium, Base Premium and Super Premium -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Needle Coke by Grade -

Intermediate Premium, Base Premium and Super Premium Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by Grade -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intermediate Premium,

Base Premium and Super Premium for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by

Application - Graphite Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Needle Coke by Application -

Graphite Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphite

Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 121: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by

Type - Petroleum Derived and Coal Tar Pitch Derived -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Needle Coke by Type -

Petroleum Derived and Coal Tar Pitch Derived Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Petroleum Derived and

Coal Tar Pitch Derived for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by

Grade - Intermediate Premium, Base Premium and Super Premium -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Needle Coke by Grade -

Intermediate Premium, Base Premium and Super Premium Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by Grade -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intermediate Premium,

Base Premium and Super Premium for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by

Application - Graphite Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Russia Historic Review for Needle Coke by

Application - Graphite Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphite

Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Needle

Coke by Type - Petroleum Derived and Coal Tar Pitch Derived -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Needle Coke by

Type - Petroleum Derived and Coal Tar Pitch Derived Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 132: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Petroleum

Derived and Coal Tar Pitch Derived for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 133: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Needle

Coke by Grade - Intermediate Premium, Base Premium and Super

Premium - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 134: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Needle Coke by

Grade - Intermediate Premium, Base Premium and Super Premium

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 135: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke

by Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intermediate

Premium, Base Premium and Super Premium for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 136: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Needle

Coke by Application - Graphite Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 137: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Needle Coke by

Application - Graphite Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 138: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Graphite Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Needle

Coke by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 140: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Needle Coke by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 141: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961062/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________