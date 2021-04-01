Photo Release -- WSFS Announces Opening of Granite Run Location Featuring Updated Banking Office Design

WILMINGTON, Del., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation, the parent company of WSFS Bank, today announced the opening of its new banking office located at 1238 West Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063. The new Granite Run banking office features an innovative design and modern amenities including banking pods designed to support the Bank’s universal banking Customer service model.

"We are excited to open our Granite Run banking office, providing an interactive banking experience for Customers with banking pods and a conference room for meetings and discussions,” said Rick Wright, Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Banking Officer for WSFS Bank. "The Granite Run location joins a rapidly growing area and complements our existing office network serving Delaware County communities, providing expanded access and a seamless, convenient experience."

The Granite Run banking office is located on the emerging Route 1 corridor west of Route 452 in Media and is open Monday through Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of December 31, 2020, WSFS Financial Corporation had $14.3 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $24.2 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

