Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 March 2021 £43.27m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 March 2021 £43.27m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 52,034,432

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 March 2021 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 83.15p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 82.05p

Ordinary share price 72.50p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (12.81%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 31/03/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary: % of portfolio

1 Volex Plc 16.53%

2 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes) 15.96%

3 Cash and other net current assets 14.13%

4 Hargreaves Services Plc 7.75%

5 Adept Technology Group Plc 7.13%

6 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 7.09%

7 Synectics Plc 5.77%

8 Venture Life Group Plc 4.73%

9 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 4.56%

10 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 4.42%

11 Duke Royalty Ltd 4.06%

12 DigitalBox plc 3.68%

13 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.43%

Other 3.76%