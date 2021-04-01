Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc  
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69  
Net Asset Values  
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:  
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 March 2021£43.27m 
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 March 2021£43.27m 
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):52,034,432 
   
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 March 2021 was:  
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*83.15p 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*82.05p 
   
Ordinary share price 72.50p 
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(12.81%) 
   
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 31/03/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period. 
  
    
Portfolio summary:% of portfolio 
1Volex Plc16.53% 
2Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes)15.96% 
3Cash and other net current assets14.13% 
4Hargreaves Services Plc 7.75% 
5Adept Technology Group Plc 7.13% 
6Ramsdens Holdings Plc7.09% 
7Synectics Plc5.77% 
8Venture Life Group Plc4.73% 
9Fireangel Safety Technology Plc4.56% 
10Flowtech Fluidpower Plc4.42% 
11Duke Royalty Ltd4.06% 
12DigitalBox plc3.68% 
13Real Good Food Company Plc0.43% 
 Other3.76% 
 Total100.00% 