Seneca to support a stronger, younger workforce in Kenya

Toronto, On, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca is partnering with Canadian postsecondary institutions with the support of the Mastercard Foundation and Colleges & Institutes Canada (CICan) to support the Young Africa Works in Kenya - Youth Employability Through Technical and Vocation Education and Training (TVET) program, which aims to create new work opportunities for young people in Kenya.

The Young Africa Works in Kenya -TVET program is part of a five-year initiative with the Kenyan Ministry of Education, Kenyan agencies and the private sector to increase youth workforce participation in five sectors, including manufacturing, affordable housing, universal health, food security and digital technology.

Seneca, Niagara College and the Fisheries and Marine Institute of Memorial University of Newfoundland will work together to develop new processes and frameworks that will improve the process of gathering labour market information to better match supply of labour and the demand in the market. The program will also increase women’s participation by placing them in market-relevant training programs. This means that young people, especially young women, will have a better chance to secure dignified and fulfilling work.

Niagara College and the Fisheries and Marine Institute of Memorial University of Newfoundland will also provide their expertise on gender issues, curriculum development and training. CICan will administer the project through its partnership with the Mastercard Foundation.

“Seneca is proud to participate with our Kenyan and Canadian partners in this transformational initiative,” said Keith Monrose, Executive Director, Seneca International. “It is a privilege to support skills development through strong partnerships and to be a part of programs that build local capacity, while deepening Seneca’s role as a global citizen.”

This is Seneca’s third CICan-partnered project in Kenya. Previous projects include the Kenya Education for Employment Program on Leadership & Management and a Young Africa Works in Kenya-TVET partnership to conduct a curriculum-gap audit with NorQuest College and College of the Rockies.

“With the majority of young people set to pursue work in the informal sector, it’s critical that we both equip them for opportunities and ensure that these work opportunities are dignified and fulfilling. Having Seneca on board our technical and vocational training program in Kenya will go a long way towards doing both,” said Daniel Hailu, Head of East and Southern Africa at the Mastercard Foundation.

The Young Africa Works in Kenya-TVET program will involve 26 Kenyan TVET institutions, including 10 national polytechnics, Kenya Technical Trainers College (KTTC), and 15 leading TVET institutions.

Supported By: CICan, MasterCard Foundation, Niagara College and the Fisheries and Marine Institute of Memorial University of Newfoundland

About Seneca

Seneca is taking on the great challenges of our time – rebuilding the economy, equity and sustainability – while navigating through the pandemic safely. We’re delivering great polytechnic education that combines rigorous academics with practical training. From health care to technology, business to creative arts, community services to arts and sciences, we help students get ready to make their mark in the world. We’re #Senecaproud of our expert faculty, excellent staff and outstanding facilities. We have deep connections with industry and offer thousands of co-op and work placements to get our graduates job-ready. Full-time or part-time, in-person or online, students choose the option that suits them. Learn more: senecacollege.ca

About the Mastercard Foundation

The Mastercard Foundation works with visionary organizations to enable young people in Africa and in Indigenous communities in Canada to access dignified and fulfilling work. It is one of the largest, private foundations in the world with a mission to advance learning and promote financial inclusion to create an inclusive and equitable world. The Foundation was created by Mastercard in 2006 as an independent organization with its own Board of Directors and management.

For more information on the Foundation, please visit: www.mastercardfdn.org

