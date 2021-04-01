New York, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Waste Containers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961035/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.
- Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.
- Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.
- Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.
- Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.
- Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.
Abstract:
- Global Medical Waste Containers Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Waste Containers estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Chemotherapy Containers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.6% CAGR and reach US$282.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biohazard Medical Waste Containers segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $477.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
- The Medical Waste Containers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$477.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$468.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.
- RCRA Containers Segment to Record 3.3% CAGR
- In the global RCRA Containers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$119.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$144.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$316.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
- Becton, Dickinson & Company
- Bemis Manufacturing Company
- Bondtech Corporation
- BWAY Corporation
- Daniels Health USA
- EnviroTain, LLC
- Henry Schein, Inc.
- Medtronic PLC
- Sharps Compliance, Inc.
- Terra Universal, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961035/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Waste
Containers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Medical Waste Containers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Waste Containers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemotherapy
Containers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Chemotherapy Containers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemotherapy Containers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Biohazard Medical
Waste Containers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Biohazard Medical Waste
Containers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Biohazard Medical Waste
Containers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for RCRA Containers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for RCRA Containers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for RCRA Containers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Containers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Containers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical
Containers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Sharp Containers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Sharp Containers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Sharp Containers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Reusable by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Reusable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Reusable by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Disposable by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Disposable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Disposable by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Infectious &
Pathological Waste by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Infectious & Pathological
Waste by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Infectious &
Pathological Waste by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-infectious
Waste by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Non-infectious Waste by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-infectious Waste by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Sharps Waste by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Sharps Waste by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Sharps Waste by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Waste Types
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Waste Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Waste Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinics &
physicians? offices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Clinics & physicians?
offices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinics & physicians?
offices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Long-term care &
urgent care centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Long-term care & urgent
care centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Long-term care & urgent
care centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical companies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical
companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medical Waste
Containers by Product Type - Chemotherapy Containers, Biohazard
Medical Waste Containers, RCRA Containers, Pharmaceutical
Containers and Sharp Containers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: USA Historic Review for Medical Waste Containers by
Product Type - Chemotherapy Containers, Biohazard Medical Waste
Containers, RCRA Containers, Pharmaceutical Containers and
Sharp Containers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Waste Containers
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chemotherapy Containers, Biohazard Medical Waste Containers,
RCRA Containers, Pharmaceutical Containers and Sharp Containers
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medical Waste
Containers by Usage - Reusable and Disposable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: USA Historic Review for Medical Waste Containers by
Usage - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Waste Containers
by Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reusable and
Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medical Waste
Containers by Waste Type - Infectious & Pathological Waste,
Non-infectious Waste, Sharps Waste and Other Waste Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: USA Historic Review for Medical Waste Containers by
Waste Type - Infectious & Pathological Waste, Non-infectious
Waste, Sharps Waste and Other Waste Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Waste Containers
by Waste Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infectious & Pathological Waste, Non-infectious Waste, Sharps
Waste and Other Waste Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medical Waste
Containers by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics & physicians?
offices, Long-term care & urgent care centers, Pharmaceutical
companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 62: USA Historic Review for Medical Waste Containers by
End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics & physicians? offices, Long-term
care & urgent care centers, Pharmaceutical companies and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Waste Containers
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Clinics & physicians? offices, Long-term care & urgent care
centers, Pharmaceutical companies and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medical Waste
Containers by Product Type - Chemotherapy Containers, Biohazard
Medical Waste Containers, RCRA Containers, Pharmaceutical
Containers and Sharp Containers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Medical Waste Containers
by Product Type - Chemotherapy Containers, Biohazard Medical
Waste Containers, RCRA Containers, Pharmaceutical Containers
and Sharp Containers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Waste
Containers by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Chemotherapy Containers, Biohazard Medical Waste
Containers, RCRA Containers, Pharmaceutical Containers and
Sharp Containers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medical Waste
Containers by Usage - Reusable and Disposable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Canada Historic Review for Medical Waste Containers
by Usage - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Waste
Containers by Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medical Waste
Containers by Waste Type - Infectious & Pathological Waste,
Non-infectious Waste, Sharps Waste and Other Waste Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Canada Historic Review for Medical Waste Containers
by Waste Type - Infectious & Pathological Waste, Non-infectious
Waste, Sharps Waste and Other Waste Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Waste
Containers by Waste Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Infectious & Pathological Waste, Non-infectious Waste,
Sharps Waste and Other Waste Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 73: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medical Waste
Containers by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics & physicians?
offices, Long-term care & urgent care centers, Pharmaceutical
companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 74: Canada Historic Review for Medical Waste Containers
by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics & physicians? offices,
Long-term care & urgent care centers, Pharmaceutical companies
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Waste
Containers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Clinics & physicians? offices, Long-term care &
urgent care centers, Pharmaceutical companies and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 76: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medical Waste
Containers by Product Type - Chemotherapy Containers, Biohazard
Medical Waste Containers, RCRA Containers, Pharmaceutical
Containers and Sharp Containers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Medical Waste Containers by
Product Type - Chemotherapy Containers, Biohazard Medical Waste
Containers, RCRA Containers, Pharmaceutical Containers and
Sharp Containers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Waste
Containers by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Chemotherapy Containers, Biohazard Medical Waste
Containers, RCRA Containers, Pharmaceutical Containers and
Sharp Containers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medical Waste
Containers by Usage - Reusable and Disposable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Japan Historic Review for Medical Waste Containers by
Usage - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 81: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Waste
Containers by Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medical Waste
Containers by Waste Type - Infectious & Pathological Waste,
Non-infectious Waste, Sharps Waste and Other Waste Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Japan Historic Review for Medical Waste Containers by
Waste Type - Infectious & Pathological Waste, Non-infectious
Waste, Sharps Waste and Other Waste Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Waste
Containers by Waste Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Infectious & Pathological Waste, Non-infectious Waste,
Sharps Waste and Other Waste Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 85: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medical Waste
Containers by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics & physicians?
offices, Long-term care & urgent care centers, Pharmaceutical
companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 86: Japan Historic Review for Medical Waste Containers by
End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics & physicians? offices, Long-term
care & urgent care centers, Pharmaceutical companies and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Waste
Containers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Clinics & physicians? offices, Long-term care &
urgent care centers, Pharmaceutical companies and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 88: China Current & Future Analysis for Medical Waste
Containers by Product Type - Chemotherapy Containers, Biohazard
Medical Waste Containers, RCRA Containers, Pharmaceutical
Containers and Sharp Containers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: China Historic Review for Medical Waste Containers by
Product Type - Chemotherapy Containers, Biohazard Medical Waste
Containers, RCRA Containers, Pharmaceutical Containers and
Sharp Containers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Waste
Containers by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Chemotherapy Containers, Biohazard Medical Waste
Containers, RCRA Containers, Pharmaceutical Containers and
Sharp Containers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: China Current & Future Analysis for Medical Waste
Containers by Usage - Reusable and Disposable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: China Historic Review for Medical Waste Containers by
Usage - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 93: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Waste
Containers by Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: China Current & Future Analysis for Medical Waste
Containers by Waste Type - Infectious & Pathological Waste,
Non-infectious Waste, Sharps Waste and Other Waste Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: China Historic Review for Medical Waste Containers by
Waste Type - Infectious & Pathological Waste, Non-infectious
Waste, Sharps Waste and Other Waste Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Waste
Containers by Waste Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Infectious & Pathological Waste, Non-infectious Waste,
Sharps Waste and Other Waste Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 97: China Current & Future Analysis for Medical Waste
Containers by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics & physicians?
offices, Long-term care & urgent care centers, Pharmaceutical
companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 98: China Historic Review for Medical Waste Containers by
End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics & physicians? offices, Long-term
care & urgent care centers, Pharmaceutical companies and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Waste
Containers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Clinics & physicians? offices, Long-term care &
urgent care centers, Pharmaceutical companies and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 100: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Waste
Containers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 101: Europe Historic Review for Medical Waste Containers
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 102: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Waste
Containers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Waste
Containers by Product Type - Chemotherapy Containers, Biohazard
Medical Waste Containers, RCRA Containers, Pharmaceutical
Containers and Sharp Containers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 104: Europe Historic Review for Medical Waste Containers
by Product Type - Chemotherapy Containers, Biohazard Medical
Waste Containers, RCRA Containers, Pharmaceutical Containers
and Sharp Containers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Waste
Containers by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Chemotherapy Containers, Biohazard Medical Waste
Containers, RCRA Containers, Pharmaceutical Containers and
Sharp Containers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Waste
Containers by Usage - Reusable and Disposable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Europe Historic Review for Medical Waste Containers
by Usage - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Waste
Containers by Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Waste
Containers by Waste Type - Infectious & Pathological Waste,
Non-infectious Waste, Sharps Waste and Other Waste Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Europe Historic Review for Medical Waste Containers
by Waste Type - Infectious & Pathological Waste, Non-infectious
Waste, Sharps Waste and Other Waste Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Waste
Containers by Waste Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Infectious & Pathological Waste, Non-infectious Waste,
Sharps Waste and Other Waste Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 112: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Waste
Containers by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics & physicians?
offices, Long-term care & urgent care centers, Pharmaceutical
companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 113: Europe Historic Review for Medical Waste Containers
by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics & physicians? offices,
Long-term care & urgent care centers, Pharmaceutical companies
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Waste
Containers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Clinics & physicians? offices, Long-term care &
urgent care centers, Pharmaceutical companies and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 115: France Current & Future Analysis for Medical Waste
Containers by Product Type - Chemotherapy Containers, Biohazard
Medical Waste Containers, RCRA Containers, Pharmaceutical
Containers and Sharp Containers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 116: France Historic Review for Medical Waste Containers
by Product Type - Chemotherapy Containers, Biohazard Medical
Waste Containers, RCRA Containers, Pharmaceutical Containers
and Sharp Containers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Waste
Containers by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Chemotherapy Containers, Biohazard Medical Waste
Containers, RCRA Containers, Pharmaceutical Containers and
Sharp Containers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: France Current & Future Analysis for Medical Waste
Containers by Usage - Reusable and Disposable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: France Historic Review for Medical Waste Containers
by Usage - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961035/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________