Global Wave Group and Compliance Systems Partner to Offer Banks and Credit Unions an End-to-End Process for Commercial Loan Documentation

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Wave Group LLC, a leading supplier of Commercial Loan Origination Systems, has partnered with Compliance Systems to offer a seamless solution providing banks and credit unions a highly efficient, end-to-end process for the analyzing, approving, monitoring, and documenting commercial loans.



The joint solution leverages the highly configurable document solution from Compliance Systems with the web-based Credit Track Commercial Loan Origination solution from Global Wave Group. The integrated solution supports faster processing times, lower costs, and accommodates the unique business requirements of financial institutions.

“We are very pleased to be entering into a partnership with Compliance Systems,” said Zubin P. Mehta, CEO of Global Wave Group. “Compliance Systems Simplicity Platform is a natural extension of our Credit Track Commercial Loan Origination Solution, providing an efficient and easy way to move commercial loans processed by Credit Track into a fast, reliable, and regulatory compliant document creation process. We are looking forward to providing our clients exceptional value and service through our partnership.”

“Global Wave Group is an important strategic partnership for Compliance Systems. We see not only an ideal alignment of our compliant document solution with Credit Track Commercial Loan Origination Solution, but an ideal alignment of our service philosophy,” said Chris Appie, President of Compliance Systems. “We’re committed to ensuring our clients see their return on investment hit their bottom line—regardless of their size. Global Wave Group shares that commitment and will help us deliver premium content configurability with great efficiency.”

About Global Wave Group, LLC

Founded in 2007 by Banking Executives, Global Wave Group is a financial technology solutions provider located in Aliso Viejo, California. Proudly serving an installed base of financial institutions with a combined asset size of over $2.8T, Global Wave Group provides Commercial Loan Origination Solutions that include workflow and process automation tools that reduce risk, lower costs and increase efficiency. Our deep banking experience, combined with our best-in-class implementation process, builds a unique ability to understand our clients’ business requirements and translate them into a tailored solution that drives efficiency. Global Wave Group brings advanced tools, processes, and technology used by the top-tier banks to the mid-tier, regional and community bank and credit union markets. For more information, please visit www.globalwavegroup.com or call 888-315-4704.

About Compliance Systems

Compliance Systems is a best-in-class provider of financial transaction technology and expertise based in Grand Rapids, MI. With more than 27 years’ experience with financial transaction data analysis and documentation, Compliance Systems currently supports content configuration and compliance risk management at more than 1,500 U.S. banks and credit unions. Compliance Systems, in concert with an extensive Lending, Deposit, and Core FinTech partner network, equips financial institutions to mitigate the inherent business risk associated with perfecting commercial and consumer loan and documenting deposit transactions. Compliance Systems minimizes transaction risk and reduces resource expenditures so that institutions can focus on business development. For more information, please visit www.compliancesystems.com.

