HealthEC Achieves EHNAC Accreditation for Privacy and Security Compliance

EDISON, N.J., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEC, a leading provider of population health management solutions, announced today it has achieved full accreditation with the Outsourced Services Accreditation Program (OSAP) for its population health management (PHM) platform from the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC). EHNAC’s OSAP accreditation recognizes excellence in health data processing and transactions as well as ensures compliance with industry-established standards and HIPAA regulations. Through OSAP accreditation, other EHNAC candidates who use HealthEC will not have to pay for additional site visits to the organization.



Through EHNAC’s comprehensive third-party review, HealthEC was evaluated in areas of privacy and security, technical performance, business practices and organizational resources as it relates to outsourcing policies and procedures. In addition, EHNAC reviewed the organization’s process of managing and transferring protected health information and determined that the organization meets or exceeds all EHNAC criteria and industry standards.

“There is a continuous need for healthcare organizations to outsource for various services. However, as they continue to be the target of the ever-evolving cybercriminal, a vendor’s dependability, and ability to securely handle protected health information (PHI) with integrity and effectiveness is a critical requirement for all associated business partners,” said Lee Barrett, executive director and CEO of EHNAC. “To be classified amongst the EHNAC OSAP-accredited organizations, HealthEC has dedicated time and effort to meet a high standard in the areas of privacy, security, and confidentiality of PHI as it relates to consent, authorization, authentication, access and audit procedures. We congratulate them on this achievement.”

“We are proud to achieve EHNAC’s OSAP certification for our platform. This certification is a meaningful validation of HealthEC’s efforts to continue to strengthen its information security and compliance practices,” said Louis Hyman, Chief Technology Officer of HealthEC. “Protecting our customers’ most sensitive healthcare data is key to putting our customers at the center of everything we do, and this certification is evidence of this commitment.”

“At HealthEC, we are always mindful of the real lives that exist behind the healthcare data we manage, and the importance of continuing to strengthen our compliance posture,” said Ani Bhat, General Counsel & Compliance Officer. “We believe that being an ethical steward of data is not just good for business, but the right thing to do. We are pleased to receive this certification from EHNAC.”

