New York, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lidding Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961014/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.
- Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.
- Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.
- Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.
- Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.
- Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.
Abstract:
- Global Lidding Films Market to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lidding Films estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Dual Ovenable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$664.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Specialty segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $895 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
- The Lidding Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$895 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$984.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
- High Barrier Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR
- In the global High Barrier segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$626.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
- Amocor Limited
- Bemis Co., Inc.
- Berry Global, Inc.
- Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
- FFP Packaging Solutions Ltd.
- FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation
- Flexopack SA
- Golden Eagle Extrusions, Inc.
- Impak Films Pty Ltd.
- LINPAC Packaging
- Multi-Plastics, Inc.
- Plastopil Hazorea Co., Ltd.
- Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH
- TCL Packaging
- Uflex Ltd.
- Winpak Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961014/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Lidding Films by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Lidding Films by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Dual Ovenable by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Dual Ovenable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Dual Ovenable by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Specialty by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Specialty by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for High Barrier by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for High Barrier by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for High Barrier by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Breathable by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Breathable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Breathable by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Die-cut by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for PP by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for PP by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for PP by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for PET by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for PET by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for PET by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for PE by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for PE by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for PE by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for PVC by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for PVC by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for PVC by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Material
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Material Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Material Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Cups by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Cups by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Cups by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Trays by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Trays by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Trays by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Cans & Bottles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Cans & Bottles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Cans & Bottles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Food by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Food by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Food by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: World Current & Future Analysis for Personal &
Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: World Historic Review for Personal & Cosmetics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal & Cosmetics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 58: USA Current & Future Analysis for Lidding Films by
Product Type - Dual Ovenable, Specialty, High Barrier,
Breathable and Die-cut - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: USA Historic Review for Lidding Films by Product Type -
Dual Ovenable, Specialty, High Barrier, Breathable and
Die-cut Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dual Ovenable,
Specialty, High Barrier, Breathable and Die-cut for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: USA Current & Future Analysis for Lidding Films by
Material Type - PP, PET, PE, PVC and Other Material Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: USA Historic Review for Lidding Films by Material
Type - PP, PET, PE, PVC and Other Material Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by Material
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PP, PET, PE, PVC
and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: USA Current & Future Analysis for Lidding Films by
Application - Cups, Trays, Cans & Bottles and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: USA Historic Review for Lidding Films by Application -
Cups, Trays, Cans & Bottles and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cups,
Trays, Cans & Bottles and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: USA Current & Future Analysis for Lidding Films by
End-Use - Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal & Cosmetics and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: USA Historic Review for Lidding Films by End-Use -
Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal & Cosmetics and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Pharmaceutical,
Personal & Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 70: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Lidding Films by
Product Type - Dual Ovenable, Specialty, High Barrier,
Breathable and Die-cut - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Canada Historic Review for Lidding Films by Product
Type - Dual Ovenable, Specialty, High Barrier, Breathable and
Die-cut Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dual
Ovenable, Specialty, High Barrier, Breathable and Die-cut for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Lidding Films by
Material Type - PP, PET, PE, PVC and Other Material Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Canada Historic Review for Lidding Films by Material
Type - PP, PET, PE, PVC and Other Material Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PP,
PET, PE, PVC and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 76: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Lidding Films by
Application - Cups, Trays, Cans & Bottles and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Canada Historic Review for Lidding Films by
Application - Cups, Trays, Cans & Bottles and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cups,
Trays, Cans & Bottles and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Lidding Films by
End-Use - Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal & Cosmetics and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Canada Historic Review for Lidding Films by End-Use -
Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal & Cosmetics and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Pharmaceutical, Personal & Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 82: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Lidding Films by
Product Type - Dual Ovenable, Specialty, High Barrier,
Breathable and Die-cut - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Japan Historic Review for Lidding Films by Product
Type - Dual Ovenable, Specialty, High Barrier, Breathable and
Die-cut Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dual
Ovenable, Specialty, High Barrier, Breathable and Die-cut for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Lidding Films by
Material Type - PP, PET, PE, PVC and Other Material Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Japan Historic Review for Lidding Films by Material
Type - PP, PET, PE, PVC and Other Material Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PP,
PET, PE, PVC and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 88: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Lidding Films by
Application - Cups, Trays, Cans & Bottles and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Japan Historic Review for Lidding Films by
Application - Cups, Trays, Cans & Bottles and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cups,
Trays, Cans & Bottles and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Lidding Films by
End-Use - Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal & Cosmetics and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Japan Historic Review for Lidding Films by End-Use -
Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal & Cosmetics and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Pharmaceutical, Personal & Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 94: China Current & Future Analysis for Lidding Films by
Product Type - Dual Ovenable, Specialty, High Barrier,
Breathable and Die-cut - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: China Historic Review for Lidding Films by Product
Type - Dual Ovenable, Specialty, High Barrier, Breathable and
Die-cut Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: China 15-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dual
Ovenable, Specialty, High Barrier, Breathable and Die-cut for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: China Current & Future Analysis for Lidding Films by
Material Type - PP, PET, PE, PVC and Other Material Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: China Historic Review for Lidding Films by Material
Type - PP, PET, PE, PVC and Other Material Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: China 15-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PP,
PET, PE, PVC and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 100: China Current & Future Analysis for Lidding Films by
Application - Cups, Trays, Cans & Bottles and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: China Historic Review for Lidding Films by
Application - Cups, Trays, Cans & Bottles and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: China 15-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cups,
Trays, Cans & Bottles and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: China Current & Future Analysis for Lidding Films by
End-Use - Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal & Cosmetics and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: China Historic Review for Lidding Films by End-Use -
Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal & Cosmetics and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: China 15-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Pharmaceutical, Personal & Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 106: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lidding Films
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 107: Europe Historic Review for Lidding Films by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lidding Films
by Product Type - Dual Ovenable, Specialty, High Barrier,
Breathable and Die-cut - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Europe Historic Review for Lidding Films by Product
Type - Dual Ovenable, Specialty, High Barrier, Breathable and
Die-cut Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dual
Ovenable, Specialty, High Barrier, Breathable and Die-cut for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lidding Films
by Material Type - PP, PET, PE, PVC and Other Material Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Europe Historic Review for Lidding Films by Material
Type - PP, PET, PE, PVC and Other Material Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PP,
PET, PE, PVC and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 115: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lidding Films
by Application - Cups, Trays, Cans & Bottles and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Europe Historic Review for Lidding Films by
Application - Cups, Trays, Cans & Bottles and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cups,
Trays, Cans & Bottles and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lidding Films
by End-Use - Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal & Cosmetics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Europe Historic Review for Lidding Films by End-Use -
Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal & Cosmetics and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Pharmaceutical, Personal & Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 121: France Current & Future Analysis for Lidding Films
by Product Type - Dual Ovenable, Specialty, High Barrier,
Breathable and Die-cut - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: France Historic Review for Lidding Films by Product
Type - Dual Ovenable, Specialty, High Barrier, Breathable and
Die-cut Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: France 15-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dual
Ovenable, Specialty, High Barrier, Breathable and Die-cut for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: France Current & Future Analysis for Lidding Films
by Material Type - PP, PET, PE, PVC and Other Material Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: France Historic Review for Lidding Films by Material
Type - PP, PET, PE, PVC and Other Material Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: France 15-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PP,
PET, PE, PVC and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 127: France Current & Future Analysis for Lidding Films
by Application - Cups, Trays, Cans & Bottles and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: France Historic Review for Lidding Films by
Application - Cups, Trays, Cans & Bottles and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 129: France 15-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cups,
Trays, Cans & Bottles and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 130: France Current & Future Analysis for Lidding Films
by End-Use - Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal & Cosmetics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 131: France Historic Review for Lidding Films by End-Use -
Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal & Cosmetics and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 132: France 15-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Pharmaceutical, Personal & Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 133: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Lidding Films
by Product Type - Dual Ovenable, Specialty, High Barrier,
Breathable and Die-cut - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 134: Germany Historic Review for Lidding Films by Product
Type - Dual Ovenable, Specialty, High Barrier, Breathable and
Die-cut Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961014/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________