Dustin Jacobson Joins TAB Bank’s Business Development Team

OGDEN, Utah, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Dustin Jacobson (303-319-5434, dustin.jacobson@tabbank.com) to their business development team as Vice President and Business Development Officer. Dustin is based in Denver and is responsible for sourcing new business opportunities by providing asset-based and factoring working capital facilities to commercial entities in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States with annual revenues of $2 million to $150 million.



Dustin comes to TAB Bank with over 15 years of experience in the asset-based lending arena. Dustin spent 13 years with Wells Fargo, holding various positions from field examiner to originations. In 2015, Dustin was recruited by NBH Bank to build out its ABL platform. Additional responsibilities at NBH included underwriting, relationship management, and originations. Most recently, Dustin was Managing Director at Sunflower Bank where he was tasked with building out their ABL platform and team for the bank’s growing portfolio. Dustin earned Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Finance from the University of Wyoming.

“We are very pleased with the addition of Dustin to our business development team. He brings with him a wealth of experience and contacts that he has built and nurtured during his impressive career in the asset-based lending space. We are also very excited for the opportunity to expand our footprint in the Rocky Mountain region and provide working capital solutions for commercial businesses in this area,” commented Curtis Sutherland, Senior Vice President of TAB Bank’s Western Region.

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

Contact Information:

Trevor Morris

Director of Marketing

801-624-5172

trevor.morris@tabbank.com

Twitter - @TABBank

Facebook – facebook.com/TABbank

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed35d565-2130-4ee8-9bff-580cd5537c2b