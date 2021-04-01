CAMP SOUTHERN GROUND LAUNCHES NEURODIVERSITY CAMPAIGN TO CELEBRATE DIFFERENT AND SUPPORT INCLUSION

Atlanta, Georgia, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Camp Southern Ground kicks off “What Different Can Do,” a month-long awareness campaign to flip the perception of “different” on its head. Recognizing the negative impact exclusion can have on a child's self-esteem, confidence, and mental health, “What Different Can Do” aims to celebrate different, support inclusion and raise funds to help send over 600 children to summer camp.

Camp Southern Ground, founded by GRAMMY Award-winning artist Zac Brown, was built from the ground up to be fully inclusive. One of the first residential programs in the country to be accredited by the National Inclusion Project, Camp Southern Ground’s model includes sensory-inclusive facilities design, individualized accommodation plans, and a program that utilizes universal design principles to ensure all campers can be included in every activity.

Using the experience of summer camp as a catalyst for change, Camp Southern Ground brings together children of different backgrounds and abilities to celebrate every child’s unique differences, providing them with the encouragement and tools that allow them to see themselves and others through a new lens – one that recognizes differences as assets and, ultimately, changes the world for the better.

“From the beginning, our goal has been to provide a safe and healthy environment where children have an opportunity to grow with, learn from, and connect to children who may be different from them,” says Camp Southern Ground CEO Mike Dobbs. “That kind of inclusion changes you. It helps kids know they are accepted, celebrated, and capable of bigger things.”

In addition to featuring engaging content with neurodiversity experts, parents and kids, Camp Southern Ground will lead conversations, share helpful resources and inspire with stories of hope. We believe that differences are secret strengths and should be respected and celebrated. Join the discussion on social media or donate today to support inclusion. All gifts up to $10,000 will be matched to support Camp Southern Ground in providing more children the life-changing experience of summer camp.

“What Different Can Do” is made possible by Lovesac, designers of furniture for life, and Wilmington Trust, premier providers of wealth and institutional service, two generous organizations dedicated to supporting their communities. For more information or to donate, visit https://CampSouthernGround.org/events/April.

About Camp Southern Ground

In 2011, with the belief his musical talent was given for the purpose of putting more good into the world, Zac Brown purchased 400 acres of pastoral land in Fayetteville, Georgia, about 30 miles south of Atlanta, and built Camp Southern Ground, a world-class facility dedicated to serving youth and veterans.

During summer months, Camp Southern Ground is an inclusive, residential camp serving kids from varied socioeconomic backgrounds, races and religions. Children with autism spectrum disorder, learning and attention issues and social or emotional challenges come together with typically developing children and children of military servicemembers to participate in programs that challenge, educate, and inspire.

For the remainder of the year, Camp Southern Ground’s two veteran programs, Warrior Week and Warrior PATHH, help veterans find community, direction, purpose and healing during—and even long after—their transition back to civilian life. Both programs, provided at no cost to participants, start with a high-intensity week at Camp Southern Ground. For more information, please visit https://CampSouthernGround.org.

