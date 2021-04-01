New York, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global LED Video Walls Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961011/?utm_source=GNW

Abstract:

- Global LED Video Walls Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for LED Video Walls estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.9% over the period 2020-2027. Indoor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Outdoor segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $693.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR

- The LED Video Walls market in the U.S. is estimated at US$693.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$883.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured) -

Daktronics, Inc.

Delphi Display Systems, Inc.

Electronic Displays, Inc.

Lighthouse Technologies Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 51

