Pivot Physical Therapy Partners with Luna to Offer At-Home Outpatient Physical Therapy

ROCKLIN, Calif. and TOWSON, Md., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pivot Physical Therapy, an industry leader and premier provider of physical therapy services, with over 250 locations, today announced a new partnership with Luna, the leader in on-demand physical therapy, to give Pivot patients the option of receiving outpatient physical therapy in the comfort of their homes. The in-person delivery service is launching in Delaware in the spring, and Pivot plans to expand to more locations across the east coast in the coming months.



“Our new partnership with Luna will give our patients more choice and flexibility in when and where they get physical therapy services,” said Chris Throckmorton, CEO of Pivot. “We are always looking for ways to meet each patient’s unique needs. Offering one-on-one physical therapy at home helps us remove a significant barrier to care — transportation — from the equation to enable more people to access our high-quality physical therapy services.”

Through the new partnership, Pivot will use Luna’s best-in-class technology platform and network of local therapists to seamlessly match patients with therapists based on specialty, geography, schedules, and other factors. When patients request at-home care, a Pivot therapist will visit them at a time of their choosing and will take appropriate precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19. There will be no additional cost for the service; it will be billed the same way as a visit to a Pivot clinic.

During the visit, the therapist will provide the same high-quality care patients routinely receive in a Pivot clinic in the patient’s home in a one-on-one visit. For example, Pivot physical therapists will evaluate each patient and create a unique care plan based on their needs and goals. Schedule dependent, patients will have the ability to see the same therapist for their entire episode of care.

“Getting safe, convenient, in-person care at home sets patients up for success, making it as easy as possible to complete their treatment plans and giving them technology to help complete prescribed exercises between sessions,” said Luna’s Head of Clinical Services, Palak Shah. “We are excited to work with Pivot to enable greater access to convenient, safe, and effective care at no additional cost to patients.”

In addition to traditional in-clinic services, this new on-demand physical therapy will be available to Pivot patients in Delaware beginning April 1, 2021. Currently, Pivot has over 250 locations in six states plus the District of Columbia. Luna works with health systems and physical therapy groups to provide at-home care via in-person delivery in 15 states across the country, including Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Texas, and Washington State.

About Luna

Luna is the leader in on-demand physical therapy, delivering outpatient physical therapy beyond the four walls of a clinic. For patients, Luna has reimagined the physical therapy experience, matching them with a therapist for in-person care at the time and location of their choosing and ongoing coaching through an easy-to-use app. For physical therapists, Luna enables them to manage their careers with flexibility and autonomy, using a platform that makes scheduling efficient, documentation easy, and billing automatic. For leading health systems and orthopedic groups like Emory Healthcare and Scripps Health, Luna improves revenue for rehabilitation services by dramatically expanding access and reach, improving adherence, reducing costs, and standardizing quality. Luna is the fastest growing physical therapy provider, with more than 800 exceptional therapists providing services in 15 states across the country. For more information, please visit www.getluna.com.

About Pivot Physical Therapy

Pivot Physical Therapy is the premier provider of physical therapy, aquatic therapy and sports medicine services with over 250 locations throughout the East Coast. Its staff is comprised of the region’s most reputable clinicians dedicated to providing the highest quality patient care. Utilizing evidence-based practice and ongoing clinical successes, Pivot Physical Therapy is now a preferred provider of top physicians. Pivot Physical Therapy also has an extensive sports medicine network (Pivot Sports Medicine), providing athletic training and other sports medicine-­‐related services to over 50 scholastic athletic departments. To learn more, please visit www.PivotPhysicalTherapy.com .

Contact:

Pivot Physical Therapy

Katie Bond

443-847-6417

KBond@pivoths.com

Luna

Dori Zweig

240-603-0751

luna@crosscutstrategies.com