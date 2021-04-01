Manus Bio Awarded Additional Funding to Support its Artemisinin Development Program

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manus Bio Inc. (Manus Bio), a company which produces complex natural products through advanced fermentation, announced today that it has received a third funding award from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to accelerate the development of a scalable and cost-effective production method for artemisinin, a key therapeutic for treating malaria. Through the support of two previous awards, Manus Bio has made significant progress in applying its proprietary platform to develop a fermentation-based approach for artemisinin production. This third award will expand and extend this work to enable low-cost manufacturing of this life-saving drug.



"Malaria remains one of the most significant health problems worldwide. With the continued support of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, we are breaking new ground in the application of advanced fermentation technology to the challenge of producing artemisinin and making this important medicine more readily available to those who need it," said Dr. Christine Santos, Chief Technology Officer of Manus Bio.

About Manus Bio

Manus Bio leverages rapid advances in Biology to produce complex natural ingredients used in our daily lives as flavors, fragrances, food ingredients, cosmetics, vitamins, pharmaceuticals, and agricultural chemicals. Using its advanced fermentation technology, Manus Bio recreates natural processes for next-generation industrial biomanufacturing and provides sustainable and cost-effective sources of ingredients for health, wellness, and nutrition. To learn more, visit www.manusbio.com, or contact info@manusbio.com.