Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Appoints Gustavo Fonseca, MD, FACP as Medical Director of Clinical Research Program

Fort Myers, Fla, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has named Gustavo “Gus” Fonseca, MD, FACP as Medical Director of the Clinical Research Program. Dr. Fonseca will provide clinical leadership and oversight of the statewide practice’s extensive involvement in conducting Phase 1 through 4 clinical trials at more than 36 FCS locations in Florida. He succeeds James Reeves Jr., MD, who continues to participate in the FCS research division with a focus on leveraging OncoTrials®, Genospace, and other precision medicine platforms to enhance clinical trial activities and patient outcomes.

FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio Gordan, MD said, “Dr. Fonseca brings to this role his passion for clinical research and strong commitment to community oncology. Throughout his impressive career, he has accumulated great depth of best practice experience in clinical research conducted in community settings.”

“FCS is on the forefront of cancer discoveries,” said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker. “Dr. Fonseca will ensure that we further strengthen our capabilities to expand the body of knowledge in oncology and the development of many promising new drugs and therapies for our patients.”

After receiving his medical degree from the Universidad Del Norte School of Medicine in Colombia, Dr. Fonseca completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Jackson Memorial Hospital at the University of Miami. During his time there he served a fourth year as adjunct faculty and as Chief Resident of a program responsible for 150 residents. He then proceeded with his fellowships in Oncology and Hematology at MD Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas, and at Methodist Hospital at Baylor School of Medicine in Houston. He has authored numerous articles published in peer-reviewed journals, including the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Cancer Journal and Blood. Dr. Fonseca will continue to provide care to patients at FCS clinic locations in Citrus County, Florida.

