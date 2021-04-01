Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market to Reach $30.2 Billion by 2027

New York, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960990/?utm_source=GNW

In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.

- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.



Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments. Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.

Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience. Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics. Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations. Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.

Abstract:

- Global Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market to Reach $30.2 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Implantable Drug Delivery Devices estimated at US$20 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Contraceptive Implants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$7.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Spinal Implants segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR

- The Implantable Drug Delivery Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.

- Brachytherapy Seeds Segment to Record 6.1% CAGR

- In the global Brachytherapy Seeds segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$920.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

Abbott Laboratories

Allergan PLC

Bausch and Lomb, Inc.

Bayer AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Merck & Co., Inc.

Teleflex, Inc.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960990/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Implantable Drug

Delivery Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery

Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug

Delivery Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptive

Implants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Contraceptive Implants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Contraceptive Implants

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Spinal Implants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Spinal Implants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Brachytherapy

Seeds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Brachytherapy Seeds by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Brachytherapy Seeds by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Drug Eluting

Stents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Drug Eluting Stents by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Drug Eluting Stents by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Bio-absorbable

Stents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Bio-absorbable Stents by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Bio-absorbable Stents

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Intraocular

Implants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Intraocular Implants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Intraocular Implants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Biodegradable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Biodegradable by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-biodegradable

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Non-biodegradable by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-biodegradable by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Diffusion by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Diffusion by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Diffusion by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Osmotic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Osmotic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Osmotic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Magnetic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Contraception by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 47: World Historic Review for Contraception by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Contraception by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for Ophthalmology by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 50: World Historic Review for Ophthalmology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Ophthalmology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: World Current & Future Analysis for Cardiovascular by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 53: World Historic Review for Cardiovascular by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 54: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: World Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 56: World Historic Review for Diabetes by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: World 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: World Current & Future Analysis for Oncology by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 59: World Historic Review for Oncology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: World 15-Year Perspective for Oncology by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: World Current & Future Analysis for Autoimmune

Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: World Historic Review for Autoimmune Diseases by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 63: World 15-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Diseases by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 66: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 67: USA Current & Future Analysis for Implantable Drug

Delivery Devices by Product Type - Contraceptive Implants,

Spinal Implants, Brachytherapy Seeds, Drug Eluting Stents,

Bio-absorbable Stents, Intraocular Implants, Infusion Pumps and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: USA Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery

Devices by Product Type - Contraceptive Implants, Spinal

Implants, Brachytherapy Seeds, Drug Eluting Stents,

Bio-absorbable Stents, Intraocular Implants, Infusion Pumps and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: USA 15-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug Delivery

Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Contraceptive Implants, Spinal Implants, Brachytherapy

Seeds, Drug Eluting Stents, Bio-absorbable Stents, Intraocular

Implants, Infusion Pumps and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: USA Current & Future Analysis for Implantable Drug

Delivery Devices by Type - Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: USA Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery

Devices by Type - Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: USA 15-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug Delivery

Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 73: USA Current & Future Analysis for Implantable Drug

Delivery Devices by Technology - Diffusion, Osmotic, Magnetic

and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: USA Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery

Devices by Technology - Diffusion, Osmotic, Magnetic and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: USA 15-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug Delivery

Devices by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Diffusion, Osmotic, Magnetic and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: USA Current & Future Analysis for Implantable Drug

Delivery Devices by Application - Contraception, Ophthalmology,

Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: USA Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery

Devices by Application - Contraception, Ophthalmology,

Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: USA 15-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug Delivery

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Contraception, Ophthalmology, Cardiovascular, Diabetes,

Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 79: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Implantable Drug

Delivery Devices by Product Type - Contraceptive Implants,

Spinal Implants, Brachytherapy Seeds, Drug Eluting Stents,

Bio-absorbable Stents, Intraocular Implants, Infusion Pumps and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Canada Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery

Devices by Product Type - Contraceptive Implants, Spinal

Implants, Brachytherapy Seeds, Drug Eluting Stents,

Bio-absorbable Stents, Intraocular Implants, Infusion Pumps and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug

Delivery Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Contraceptive Implants, Spinal Implants,

Brachytherapy Seeds, Drug Eluting Stents, Bio-absorbable

Stents, Intraocular Implants, Infusion Pumps and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Implantable Drug

Delivery Devices by Type - Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Canada Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery

Devices by Type - Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug

Delivery Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 85: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Implantable Drug

Delivery Devices by Technology - Diffusion, Osmotic, Magnetic

and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Canada Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery

Devices by Technology - Diffusion, Osmotic, Magnetic and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug

Delivery Devices by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Diffusion, Osmotic, Magnetic and Other Technologies

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Implantable Drug

Delivery Devices by Application - Contraception, Ophthalmology,

Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Canada Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery

Devices by Application - Contraception, Ophthalmology,

Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug

Delivery Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Contraception, Ophthalmology, Cardiovascular,

Diabetes, Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 91: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Implantable Drug

Delivery Devices by Product Type - Contraceptive Implants,

Spinal Implants, Brachytherapy Seeds, Drug Eluting Stents,

Bio-absorbable Stents, Intraocular Implants, Infusion Pumps and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Japan Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery

Devices by Product Type - Contraceptive Implants, Spinal

Implants, Brachytherapy Seeds, Drug Eluting Stents,

Bio-absorbable Stents, Intraocular Implants, Infusion Pumps and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug

Delivery Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Contraceptive Implants, Spinal Implants,

Brachytherapy Seeds, Drug Eluting Stents, Bio-absorbable

Stents, Intraocular Implants, Infusion Pumps and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Implantable Drug

Delivery Devices by Type - Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Japan Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery

Devices by Type - Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug

Delivery Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 97: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Implantable Drug

Delivery Devices by Technology - Diffusion, Osmotic, Magnetic

and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Japan Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery

Devices by Technology - Diffusion, Osmotic, Magnetic and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug

Delivery Devices by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Diffusion, Osmotic, Magnetic and Other Technologies

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Implantable Drug

Delivery Devices by Application - Contraception, Ophthalmology,

Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Japan Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery

Devices by Application - Contraception, Ophthalmology,

Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug

Delivery Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Contraception, Ophthalmology, Cardiovascular,

Diabetes, Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 103: China Current & Future Analysis for Implantable Drug

Delivery Devices by Product Type - Contraceptive Implants,

Spinal Implants, Brachytherapy Seeds, Drug Eluting Stents,

Bio-absorbable Stents, Intraocular Implants, Infusion Pumps and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: China Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery

Devices by Product Type - Contraceptive Implants, Spinal

Implants, Brachytherapy Seeds, Drug Eluting Stents,

Bio-absorbable Stents, Intraocular Implants, Infusion Pumps and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: China 15-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug

Delivery Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Contraceptive Implants, Spinal Implants,

Brachytherapy Seeds, Drug Eluting Stents, Bio-absorbable

Stents, Intraocular Implants, Infusion Pumps and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: China Current & Future Analysis for Implantable Drug

Delivery Devices by Type - Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: China Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery

Devices by Type - Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: China 15-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug

Delivery Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 109: China Current & Future Analysis for Implantable Drug

Delivery Devices by Technology - Diffusion, Osmotic, Magnetic

and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: China Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery

Devices by Technology - Diffusion, Osmotic, Magnetic and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: China 15-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug

Delivery Devices by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Diffusion, Osmotic, Magnetic and Other Technologies

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: China Current & Future Analysis for Implantable Drug

Delivery Devices by Application - Contraception, Ophthalmology,

Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: China Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery

Devices by Application - Contraception, Ophthalmology,

Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: China 15-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug

Delivery Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Contraception, Ophthalmology, Cardiovascular,

Diabetes, Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 115: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Implantable

Drug Delivery Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 116: Europe Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery

Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug

Delivery Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Implantable

Drug Delivery Devices by Product Type - Contraceptive Implants,

Spinal Implants, Brachytherapy Seeds, Drug Eluting Stents,

Bio-absorbable Stents, Intraocular Implants, Infusion Pumps and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Europe Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery

Devices by Product Type - Contraceptive Implants, Spinal

Implants, Brachytherapy Seeds, Drug Eluting Stents,

Bio-absorbable Stents, Intraocular Implants, Infusion Pumps and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug

Delivery Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Contraceptive Implants, Spinal Implants,

Brachytherapy Seeds, Drug Eluting Stents, Bio-absorbable

Stents, Intraocular Implants, Infusion Pumps and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Implantable

Drug Delivery Devices by Type - Biodegradable and

Non-biodegradable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Europe Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery

Devices by Type - Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug

Delivery Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 124: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Implantable

Drug Delivery Devices by Technology - Diffusion, Osmotic,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960990/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________