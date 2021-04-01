New York, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hip Replacement Implants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960975/?utm_source=GNW

Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

Abstract:

- Global Hip Replacement Implants Market to Reach $8.7 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hip Replacement Implants estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Total Hip Replacement Implant, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Partial Hip Replacement Implant segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR

- The Hip Replacement Implants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.

- Hip Resurfacing Implant Segment to Record 2.1% CAGR

- In the global Hip Resurfacing Implant segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

B. Braun Melsungen AG

DJO Global, Inc.

Exactech, Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

OMNIlife science, Inc.

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960975/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Hip Implants: A Prelude

Global Hip Replacement Implants Market Poised for Healthy

Growth, Driven by Technological Innovations and Increasing Hip

Fractures

Total Hip Replacement Implants Segment Dominates the Market

Metal-on-Plastic Hip Implants Hold a Significant Market Share,

Driven by the Advantages Offered

Increasing Demand for Ceramic Hip Implants

3-D Printing Technology to Aid Hip Implants Market

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Number of Hip Replacement Procedures - A Key Driver

for the Hip Replacement Implant Market

Rising Aging Population and Increase in Hip-Related Conditions

to Drive Demand for Hip Replacement Implants

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Drives Demand for Hip

Replacement Implant Market

Rising Incidence of Osteoporosis Leading to Hip Fractures

Results in Increased Demand for Hip Implants

Growing Incidence of Road Traffic Accidents to Increase the

Need for Hip Replacement Implants

Growing Urbanization and Rising Disposable Income Offers the

Affordability for Hip Implants

Technological Advancements Bolster the Market Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Hip Replacement

Implants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Hip Replacement Implants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Hip Replacement Implants

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Total Hip

Replacement Implant by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Total Hip Replacement

Implant by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Total Hip Replacement

Implant by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Partial Hip

Replacement Implant by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Partial Hip Replacement

Implant by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Partial Hip Replacement

Implant by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Hip Resurfacing

Implant by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Hip Resurfacing Implant by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hip Resurfacing Implant

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Revision Hip

Replacement Implant by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Revision Hip Replacement

Implant by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Revision Hip

Replacement Implant by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Orthopedic Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Clinics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Ambulatory

Surgical Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgical Centers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgical

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hip Replacement

Implants by Product - Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial

Hip Replacement Implant, Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision

Hip Replacement Implant - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Hip Replacement Implants by

Product - Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial Hip

Replacement Implant, Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision Hip

Replacement Implant Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hip Replacement Implants

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Total Hip

Replacement Implant, Partial Hip Replacement Implant, Hip

Resurfacing Implant and Revision Hip Replacement Implant for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hip Replacement

Implants by End-Use - Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Hip Replacement Implants by

End-Use - Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hip Replacement Implants

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Orthopedic Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hip Replacement

Implants by Product - Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial

Hip Replacement Implant, Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision

Hip Replacement Implant - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Hip Replacement Implants

by Product - Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial Hip

Replacement Implant, Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision Hip

Replacement Implant Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hip Replacement

Implants by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial Hip Replacement Implant,

Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision Hip Replacement Implant

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hip Replacement

Implants by End-Use - Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Hip Replacement Implants

by End-Use - Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hip Replacement

Implants by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hip Replacement

Implants by Product - Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial

Hip Replacement Implant, Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision

Hip Replacement Implant - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Hip Replacement Implants by

Product - Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial Hip

Replacement Implant, Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision Hip

Replacement Implant Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hip Replacement

Implants by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial Hip Replacement Implant,

Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision Hip Replacement Implant

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hip Replacement

Implants by End-Use - Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Hip Replacement Implants by

End-Use - Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hip Replacement

Implants by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Hip Replacement

Implants by Product - Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial

Hip Replacement Implant, Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision

Hip Replacement Implant - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Hip Replacement Implants by

Product - Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial Hip

Replacement Implant, Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision Hip

Replacement Implant Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Hip Replacement

Implants by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial Hip Replacement Implant,

Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision Hip Replacement Implant

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Hip Replacement

Implants by End-Use - Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Hip Replacement Implants by

End-Use - Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Hip Replacement

Implants by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hip Replacement

Implants by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Hip Replacement Implants

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hip Replacement

Implants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hip Replacement

Implants by Product - Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial

Hip Replacement Implant, Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision

Hip Replacement Implant - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Hip Replacement Implants

by Product - Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial Hip

Replacement Implant, Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision Hip

Replacement Implant Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hip Replacement

Implants by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial Hip Replacement Implant,

Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision Hip Replacement Implant

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hip Replacement

Implants by End-Use - Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Hip Replacement Implants

by End-Use - Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hip Replacement

Implants by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Hip Replacement

Implants by Product - Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial

Hip Replacement Implant, Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision

Hip Replacement Implant - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Hip Replacement Implants

by Product - Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial Hip

Replacement Implant, Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision Hip

Replacement Implant Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Hip Replacement

Implants by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial Hip Replacement Implant,

Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision Hip Replacement Implant

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Hip Replacement

Implants by End-Use - Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Hip Replacement Implants

by End-Use - Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Hip Replacement

Implants by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hip Replacement

Implants by Product - Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial

Hip Replacement Implant, Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision

Hip Replacement Implant - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Hip Replacement Implants

by Product - Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial Hip

Replacement Implant, Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision Hip

Replacement Implant Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hip Replacement

Implants by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial Hip Replacement Implant,

Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision Hip Replacement Implant

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hip Replacement

Implants by End-Use - Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Hip Replacement Implants

by End-Use - Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hip Replacement

Implants by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hip Replacement

Implants by Product - Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial

Hip Replacement Implant, Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision

Hip Replacement Implant - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Hip Replacement Implants by

Product - Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial Hip

Replacement Implant, Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision Hip

Replacement Implant Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hip Replacement

Implants by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial Hip Replacement Implant,

Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision Hip Replacement Implant

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hip Replacement

Implants by End-Use - Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Hip Replacement Implants by

End-Use - Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hip Replacement

Implants by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hip Replacement

Implants by Product - Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial

Hip Replacement Implant, Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision

Hip Replacement Implant - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Hip Replacement Implants by

Product - Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial Hip

Replacement Implant, Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision Hip

Replacement Implant Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hip Replacement Implants

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Total Hip

Replacement Implant, Partial Hip Replacement Implant, Hip

Resurfacing Implant and Revision Hip Replacement Implant for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hip Replacement

Implants by End-Use - Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Hip Replacement Implants by

End-Use - Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hip Replacement Implants

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Orthopedic Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Hip Replacement

Implants by Product - Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial

Hip Replacement Implant, Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision

Hip Replacement Implant - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Hip Replacement Implants by

Product - Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial Hip

Replacement Implant, Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision Hip

Replacement Implant Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Hip Replacement

Implants by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial Hip Replacement Implant,

Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision Hip Replacement Implant

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Hip Replacement

Implants by End-Use - Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Hip Replacement Implants by

End-Use - Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Hip Replacement

Implants by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Hip Replacement

Implants by Product - Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial

Hip Replacement Implant, Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision

Hip Replacement Implant - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Hip Replacement Implants

by Product - Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial Hip

Replacement Implant, Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision Hip

Replacement Implant Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Hip Replacement

Implants by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial Hip Replacement Implant,

Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision Hip Replacement Implant

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Hip Replacement

Implants by End-Use - Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Hip Replacement Implants

by End-Use - Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Hip Replacement

Implants by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hip

Replacement Implants by Product - Total Hip Replacement

Implant, Partial Hip Replacement Implant, Hip Resurfacing

Implant and Revision Hip Replacement Implant - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Hip Replacement

Implants by Product - Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial

Hip Replacement Implant, Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision

Hip Replacement Implant Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hip

Replacement Implants by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial Hip

Replacement Implant, Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision Hip

Replacement Implant for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hip

Replacement Implants by End-Use - Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics

and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Hip Replacement

Implants by End-Use - Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hip

Replacement Implants by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Hip

Replacement Implants by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hip Replacement

Implants by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Hip Replacement

Implants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Hip

Replacement Implants by Product - Total Hip Replacement

Implant, Partial Hip Replacement Implant, Hip Resurfacing

Implant and Revision Hip Replacement Implant - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hip Replacement

Implants by Product - Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial

Hip Replacement Implant, Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision

Hip Replacement Implant Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Hip Replacement

Implants by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial Hip Replacement Implant,

Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision Hip Replacement Implant

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Hip

Replacement Implants by End-Use - Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics

and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hip Replacement

Implants by End-Use - Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Hip Replacement

Implants by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Hip

Replacement Implants by Product - Total Hip Replacement

Implant, Partial Hip Replacement Implant, Hip Resurfacing

Implant and Revision Hip Replacement Implant - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Hip Replacement

Implants by Product - Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial

Hip Replacement Implant, Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision

Hip Replacement Implant Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Hip Replacement

Implants by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial Hip Replacement Implant,

Hip Resurfacing Implant and Revision Hip Replacement Implant

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Hip

Replacement Implants by End-Use - Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics

and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Hip Replacement

Implants by End-Use - Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Hip Replacement

Implants by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960975/?utm_source=GNW



