BNP Paribas Primary New Issues: Casino Post STAB Notice

1st April 2021

Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

IF STABILISATION CARRIED OUT

[Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 30 March 2021 and to the mid-stabilisation period announcement[s] dated - Contact Stan Hartman telephone: 0207 595 8222 hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Securities

Issuer: ﻿Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA Guarantor(s) (if any): [insert name(s)] Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 525,000,000 Description: 5.25 per cent Notes due 15 April 2027 Offer price: 100.00

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s): Global GLO physical Bkr :BNPP/JPM

joint glo Bkr : Cacib/HSBC

joint bkr : Citi/CS/GS/natixix/Santander



Stabilisation

Stabilisation started: 31 March 21 Stabilisation last occurred: 1 April 21 Stabilisation trading venue(s):3 [Over the counter (OTC)] [insert venue name(s)]





Date Lowest Price Highest Price 31 March 21 100.00 100.275 1 Apr 2021 100.15 100.50

