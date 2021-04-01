BNP Paribas Primary New Issues: Casino Post STAB Notice

London, UNITED KINGDOM

1st April 2021

Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

  

IF STABILISATION CARRIED OUT

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 30 March 2021 hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Securities

Issuer: ﻿Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA 
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 525,000,000 
Description: 5.25 per cent Notes due 15 April 2027 
Offer price: 100.00

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s): Global GLO physical  Bkr :BNPP/JPM
joint glo Bkr                       :  Cacib/HSBC
joint bkr                             : Citi/CS/GS/natixix/Santander
 

Stabilisation

Stabilisation started: 31 March 21
Stabilisation last occurred: 1 April 21
Stabilisation trading venue(s):3 [Over the counter (OTC)] [insert venue name(s)]


Date Lowest Price Highest Price
  31 March 21  100.00  100.275
 1 Apr 2021  100.15 100.50
     
     

