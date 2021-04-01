New York, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Power RF Amplifier Modules Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960972/?utm_source=GNW
Abstract:
- Global High Power RF Amplifier Modules Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for High Power RF Amplifier Modules estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.5% over the period 2020-2027. Broadband, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Band Specific segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $447.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR
- The High Power RF Amplifier Modules market in the U.S. is estimated at US$447.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$388.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -
- Aethercomm Inc.
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- API Technologies Corporation
- Electronics & Innovation Ltd.
- Empower RF Systems, Inc.
- Microsemi Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- OPHIR RF
- RF and Microwave Power Technology, LLC
- Tomco Technologies
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Broadband by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Broadband by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Broadband by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Band Specific by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Band Specific by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Band Specific by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for 10-50 Watts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for 10-50 Watts by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for 10-50 Watts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for 50-100 Watts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for 50-100 Watts by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for 50-100 Watts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for 100-150 Watts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for 100-150 Watts by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for 100-150 Watts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Greater than 150
Watts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Greater than 150 Watts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Greater than 150 Watts
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Class A by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Class A by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Class A by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Class AB by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Class AB by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Class AB by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Class of
Operations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Class of Operations
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Class of
Operations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Wireless
Communication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Wireless Communication by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Communication
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Military &
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Military & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Military & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Product Type - Broadband and Band Specific -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by Product Type - Broadband and Band Specific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Broadband and Band Specific for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Output Power - 10-50 Watts, 50-100 Watts,
100-150 Watts and Greater than 150 Watts - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by Output Power - 10-50 Watts, 50-100 Watts, 100-150
Watts and Greater than 150 Watts Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by Output Power - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for 10-50 Watts, 50-100 Watts, 100-150 Watts and Greater than
150 Watts for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Class of Operation - Class A, Class AB and
Other Class of Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: USA Historic Review for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by Class of Operation - Class A, Class AB and Other
Class of Operations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by Class of Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Class A, Class AB and Other Class of Operations for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by End-Use - Wireless Communication, Military &
Defense, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: USA Historic Review for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by End-Use - Wireless Communication, Military &
Defense, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wireless Communication, Military & Defense, Healthcare and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Product Type - Broadband and Band Specific -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by Product Type - Broadband and Band Specific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Broadband and Band Specific for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Output Power - 10-50 Watts, 50-100 Watts,
100-150 Watts and Greater than 150 Watts - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by Output Power - 10-50 Watts, 50-100 Watts, 100-150
Watts and Greater than 150 Watts Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Output Power - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for 10-50 Watts, 50-100 Watts, 100-150 Watts and
Greater than 150 Watts for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Class of Operation - Class A, Class AB and
Other Class of Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 62: Canada Historic Review for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by Class of Operation - Class A, Class AB and Other
Class of Operations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Class of Operation - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Class A, Class AB and Other Class of
Operations for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by End-Use - Wireless Communication, Military &
Defense, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: Canada Historic Review for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by End-Use - Wireless Communication, Military &
Defense, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wireless Communication, Military & Defense,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Product Type - Broadband and Band Specific -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by Product Type - Broadband and Band Specific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Broadband and Band Specific for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Output Power - 10-50 Watts, 50-100 Watts,
100-150 Watts and Greater than 150 Watts - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: Japan Historic Review for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by Output Power - 10-50 Watts, 50-100 Watts, 100-150
Watts and Greater than 150 Watts Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by Output Power - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for 10-50 Watts, 50-100 Watts, 100-150 Watts and Greater than
150 Watts for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Class of Operation - Class A, Class AB and
Other Class of Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 74: Japan Historic Review for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by Class of Operation - Class A, Class AB and Other
Class of Operations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by Class of Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Class A, Class AB and Other Class of Operations for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Japan Current & Future Analysis for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by End-Use - Wireless Communication, Military &
Defense, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 77: Japan Historic Review for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by End-Use - Wireless Communication, Military &
Defense, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wireless Communication, Military & Defense, Healthcare and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Product Type - Broadband and Band Specific -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: China Historic Review for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by Product Type - Broadband and Band Specific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Broadband and Band Specific for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: China Current & Future Analysis for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Output Power - 10-50 Watts, 50-100 Watts,
100-150 Watts and Greater than 150 Watts - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 83: China Historic Review for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by Output Power - 10-50 Watts, 50-100 Watts, 100-150
Watts and Greater than 150 Watts Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by Output Power - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for 10-50 Watts, 50-100 Watts, 100-150 Watts and Greater than
150 Watts for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: China Current & Future Analysis for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Class of Operation - Class A, Class AB and
Other Class of Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 86: China Historic Review for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by Class of Operation - Class A, Class AB and Other
Class of Operations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by Class of Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Class A, Class AB and Other Class of Operations for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: China Current & Future Analysis for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by End-Use - Wireless Communication, Military &
Defense, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: China Historic Review for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by End-Use - Wireless Communication, Military &
Defense, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: China 15-Year Perspective for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wireless Communication, Military & Defense, Healthcare and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 92: Europe Historic Review for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Product Type - Broadband and Band Specific -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Europe Historic Review for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by Product Type - Broadband and Band Specific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Broadband and Band Specific for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 97: Europe Current & Future Analysis for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Output Power - 10-50 Watts, 50-100 Watts,
100-150 Watts and Greater than 150 Watts - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: Europe Historic Review for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by Output Power - 10-50 Watts, 50-100 Watts, 100-150
Watts and Greater than 150 Watts Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 99: Europe 15-Year Perspective for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Output Power - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for 10-50 Watts, 50-100 Watts, 100-150 Watts and
Greater than 150 Watts for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Europe Current & Future Analysis for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Class of Operation - Class A, Class AB and
Other Class of Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 101: Europe Historic Review for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by Class of Operation - Class A, Class AB and Other
Class of Operations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Europe 15-Year Perspective for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Class of Operation - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Class A, Class AB and Other Class of
Operations for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Europe Current & Future Analysis for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by End-Use - Wireless Communication, Military &
Defense, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 104: Europe Historic Review for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by End-Use - Wireless Communication, Military &
Defense, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Europe 15-Year Perspective for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wireless Communication, Military & Defense,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 106: France Current & Future Analysis for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Product Type - Broadband and Band Specific -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: France Historic Review for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by Product Type - Broadband and Band Specific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: France 15-Year Perspective for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Broadband and Band Specific for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 109: France Current & Future Analysis for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Output Power - 10-50 Watts, 50-100 Watts,
100-150 Watts and Greater than 150 Watts - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 110: France Historic Review for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by Output Power - 10-50 Watts, 50-100 Watts, 100-150
Watts and Greater than 150 Watts Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 111: France 15-Year Perspective for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Output Power - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for 10-50 Watts, 50-100 Watts, 100-150 Watts and
Greater than 150 Watts for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: France Current & Future Analysis for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Class of Operation - Class A, Class AB and
Other Class of Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 113: France Historic Review for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by Class of Operation - Class A, Class AB and Other
Class of Operations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: France 15-Year Perspective for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Class of Operation - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Class A, Class AB and Other Class of
Operations for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: France Current & Future Analysis for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by End-Use - Wireless Communication, Military &
Defense, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 116: France Historic Review for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by End-Use - Wireless Communication, Military &
Defense, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: France 15-Year Perspective for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wireless Communication, Military & Defense,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 118: Germany Current & Future Analysis for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Product Type - Broadband and Band Specific -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Germany Historic Review for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by Product Type - Broadband and Band Specific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Germany 15-Year Perspective for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Broadband and Band Specific for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 121: Germany Current & Future Analysis for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Output Power - 10-50 Watts, 50-100 Watts,
100-150 Watts and Greater than 150 Watts - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 122: Germany Historic Review for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by Output Power - 10-50 Watts, 50-100 Watts, 100-150
Watts and Greater than 150 Watts Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 123: Germany 15-Year Perspective for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Output Power - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for 10-50 Watts, 50-100 Watts, 100-150 Watts and
Greater than 150 Watts for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: Germany Current & Future Analysis for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Class of Operation - Class A, Class AB and
Other Class of Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 125: Germany Historic Review for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by Class of Operation - Class A, Class AB and Other
Class of Operations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: Germany 15-Year Perspective for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Class of Operation - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Class A, Class AB and Other Class of
Operations for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 127: Germany Current & Future Analysis for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by End-Use - Wireless Communication, Military &
Defense, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 128: Germany Historic Review for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by End-Use - Wireless Communication, Military &
Defense, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 129: Germany 15-Year Perspective for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wireless Communication, Military & Defense,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 130: Italy Current & Future Analysis for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Product Type - Broadband and Band Specific -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 131: Italy Historic Review for High Power RF Amplifier
Modules by Product Type - Broadband and Band Specific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 132: Italy 15-Year Perspective for High Power RF
Amplifier Modules by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
