DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

| Source: FINANCIERE DE L'ODET FINANCIERE DE L'ODET

Puteaux, FRANCE

Financière de l’Odet SE

Raison sociale de l’émetteur :
Financière de l’Odet SE
Société Européenne
Capital : 105 375 840 Euros
Siège social : Odet - 29500 Ergué-Gabéric
056 801 046 RCS Quimper

           

La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 31 mars 2021 :

 

Total actions émises

 		6 585 990
 

Total droits de vote

 		10 239 874
 

Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée

 		7 898 795

Le 1er avril 2021

