JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, Ireland, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV RE: Dividends The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 08 April 2021, record date as of the 09 April 2021 & payment date is the 07 May 2021: Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM USD CORPORATE BOND RESEARCH ENHANCED INDEX UCITS ETF-USD (Dist) IE00BN4RDY28 0.623800 JPM BETABUILDERS US EQUITY UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BJK9H860 0.046400 JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.083200 JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.220600 JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.306600 JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.032100 JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.009200 Enquiries: Matheson Yvonne Lappin Phone: +353 1 232 2000

