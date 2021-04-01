JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

| Source: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

DUBLIN, Ireland, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
  
RE: Dividends
   
The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 08 April 2021, record date as of the 09 April 2021 & payment date is the 07 May 2021:
   
   
Share Class DescriptionISINPer Share Rate
JPM USD CORPORATE BOND RESEARCH ENHANCED INDEX UCITS ETF-USD (Dist)IE00BN4RDY280.623800
JPM BETABUILDERS US EQUITY UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)IE00BJK9H8600.046400
JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)IE00BDFC6Q910.083200
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist)IE00BJLTWS020.220600
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)IE00BDFC6G930.306600
JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)IE00BD9MMG790.032100
JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)IE00BD9MMC320.009200
   
Enquiries:  
   
Matheson Yvonne Lappin
  Phone: +353 1 232 2000

