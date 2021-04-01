Satori Selected as SC Media 2021 Trust Award Finalist for Best Database Security Solution

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satori, the industry’s leading provider of Data Governance-as-a-Service, today announced that the Satori Universal Data Access Service has been recognized as a Trust Award finalist in the Best Database Security Solution category for the 2021 SC Awards. Finalists are recognized for outstanding products and solutions impacting the cybersecurity industry. Winners will be announced online during Awards Week beginning Monday, May 3, 2021.



"We are honored to have the Satori Universal Data Access Service recognized as a finalist in the 2021 SC Awards,” said Eldad Chai, CEO and co-founder at Satori. “With the shift from on-prem databases to cloud data platforms like Snowflake, Redshift and BigQuery, security and governance have become more complex than ever before. We offer a new approach, providing organizations with a suite of integrated solutions spanning data classification, audit, data inventory, data masking and data access management across all enterprise data stores. Satori’s integrated offering takes minutes to set up and provides organizations with confidence in the security and compliance of its data access.”

Satori’s mission is to help organizations maximize their data-driven competitive advantage by removing barriers to broad data access and usage, and the Satori Data Access Service simplifies security, privacy and compliance for enterprises who store their sensitive information in the cloud. This service allows data security teams to gain real time visibility into data and how it is being used and enables self-service access to data for analytics and data science teams with automated approval workflows and auditing. To ensure security and compliance, Satori also applies GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, HITRUST, CSA and other controls for cloud data stores.

“The cybersecurity community should feel incredibly encouraged by the last year. For all the challenges, there were as many accomplishments. Organizations shifted on a dime, enabling a remote workforce and more often than not, keeping data and systems protected. The Satori Universal Data Access Service and our other Trust Award finalists provided the tools and services to enable those success stories,” said Jill Aitoro, editor in chief of SC Media and editorial director at CyberRisk Alliance.

Now in its 24th year, SC Awards is recognized as the industry gold standard of accomplishment for cybersecurity organizations, products and people. With the awards, SC Media recognizes the achievements of cybersecurity professionals in the field, the innovations happening in the vendor and service provider communities, and the vigilant work of government, commercial and nonprofit entities. Vendors and service providers who offer a product and/or service for the commercial, government, educational, nonprofit, or other industries are eligible for the SC Awards’ Trust Award category.

The 2021 SC Awards will feature an extended and expanded celebration, honoring finalists and winners through comprehensive promotion across SC Media’s full range of digital, social, and editorial channels. Industry anticipation will culminate in the kick-off of SC Awards Week on May 3, 2021.

For more information on the Satori Universal Data Access Service, visit https://satoricyber.com/product/.

About Satori

Satori is revolutionizing data governance, security and access. Satori provides a Universal Data Access service that enables companies to streamline access to data and move away from legacy data administration to modern DataOps. The cloud-native platform is an end-to-end solution for finding, classifying and controlling any type of data across the entire landscape from a single control-plane.

Straightforward and requiring no credentials, Satori integrates in minutes with existing data architectures and is completely transparent to data consumers. Satori provides out-the-box data inventory with built-in classification, self-service data access workflows, sensitive data anonymization, data masking, and usage analytics.

