InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) to Serve as Media Sponsor for the Upcoming Roth Virtual Golden Cannabis Day

LOS ANGELES, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community through 50+ brands such as CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), is pleased to announce today that it will be collaborating with Roth Capital Partners on the occasion of their upcoming Roth Virtual Golden Cannabis Day, with the event set to be held in an entirely virtual format on April 7, 2021.



The Roth Virtual Golden Cannabis Day is set to offer investors and attendees with access to some of the largest U.S and global cannabis operators, including the largest multi-state operators (MSOs). As part of its participation as a media sponsor, IBN has put together various initiatives to further the visibility of the event through its extensive syndication network and social media presence.

“Our team is excited to be engaging once again with the Roth Capital Partners team,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “Over a period of more than 30 years, Roth has earned a well-deserved reputation for their high-caliber events. We are very excited to be working alongside them to attract further attention to the cannabis sector. We expect 2021 to be a transformative year for the industry as a whole.”

The upcoming Roth Virtual Golden Cannabis Day will enable the institutional investors in attendance to meet with approximately fifteen of the largest health & wellness companies operating in the industry today. The dozens of companies in attendance will include Curaleaf (CURLF), Cresco Labs (CRLBF), Columbia Care (CCHWF) and Village Farms (VFF). In addition to hosting one-on-one and small group meetings with the various executive management teams, the forum will also be hosting a panel on cannabis brands and innovation within the sector, featuring some of the leading cannabis companies and innovators within the industry.

Alongside InvestorBrandNetwork, CannabisNewsWire will be providing the event with dedicated coverage, including amplified article syndication to more than 5,000 strategic syndication partners, extended social media coverage of the Roth Golden Cannabis Day event through IBN’s 2+ million likes and followers across a variety of social platforms as well as featured placement of the event across the company’s specialized cannabis-related brand pages, including HempWire, CBDWire and PsychedelicNewsWire.

To submit a registration request, visit the event’s official website at https://ibn.fm/RothGoldenCannabisDay

