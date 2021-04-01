Global Capital Markets Veteran Imran Ahmed Joins Greystone

NEW YORK, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that Imran Ahmed has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director. In this new role, he will focus on expanding Greystone’s corporate finance activities, including development of global corporate and investment banking, and institutional capital relationships which help to power the firm’s growing asset and investment management capabilities and industry-leading lending platform.



A capital markets and investment strategy veteran, Mr. Ahmed was most recently at CBRE Capital Advisors, Inc., the broker-dealer group within CBRE Group, Inc., where he served as an Executive Managing Director within Global Capital Markets. He was previously a Managing Director and Co-Head of Real Estate at KPMG Corporate Finance, Partner and Chief Operating Officer at Ranieri Real Estate Partners, and also served as a Managing Director, Real Estate Investment Banking and Commercial Real Estate Finance at Deutsche Bank Securities. Mr. Ahmed earned an MBA from Harvard Business School, a Master’s degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Bachelor’s degrees from Cornell University.

“Greystone’s growth over the past few years has been unprecedented, and we look forward to leveraging Imran’s expertise to establish capital relationships that will enable us to continue providing an ever-expanding range of financing solutions for our clients, as well as to help identify corporate investment opportunities in expanding our lending and investment management platforms,” said Mr. Jeffrey Baevsky, Executive Managing Director and Head of Greystone’s Corporate Finance and Capital Markets Group, and to whom Mr. Ahmed reports.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

