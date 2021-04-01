project44 Embeds SupplyStack’s Time Slot Booking for Extended Warehouse Visibility

English French German

CHICAGO and ANTWERP, Belgium, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- project44 , the global leader in supply chain visibility, today announced another development in its strategic partnership with Belgian-based SupplyStack, a maker of transportation management apps. Project44 will now include SupplyStack’s Time Slot Booking solution in its Visibility Operations Center™ (VOC), extending project44’s global real-time visibility beyond the road and into warehouse operations. With Time Slot Booking in the VOC, project44 will also provide shippers, facilities, and logistics service providers additional insights to increase efficiency and reduce costs.

Time Slot Booking from project44, powered by SupplyStack, provides dynamic appointment management by marrying real-time visibility with modern dock scheduling.

Dock managers and carriers alike will benefit from a streamlined slot selection process, eliminating the need for manual calls to make or appointments to change. Appointments can be set automatically based on project44’s sophisticated Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) calculations, and notifications for rescheduling are automatically sent when the original slot is no longer feasible.

“Our partnership with SupplyStack empowers us to connect and optimize yet another critical step in the delivery lifecycle for our customers, increasing productivity and reducing the possibility of human error,” said Jett McCandless, founder and CEO at project44. “This native integration is possible thanks to both SupplyStack and project44’s comprehensive API infrastructure, which allows us to add a range of premier capabilities, such as slot booking, into our product while creating an engaging user experience.”

Congested loading ramps can be frustrating for the operators as well as the carriers and drivers. Time Slot Booking levels out these peaks throughout the day. While classic slot booking solutions focus only on scheduling, actual truck arrivals are often impacted by a host of factors such as weather and traffic congestion, and off-schedule truck deliveries cause delays and can jeopardize production lines or customer deliveries. The integration between project44 and SupplyStack solves this problem by providing dynamic appointment management that combines predictive ETAs, available capacity, and facility parameters into its system logic.

“Today a lot of warehouse managers are working in the dark, with no sense of when incoming trucks will arrive,” said Nick Poels, CEO of SupplyStack. “The unique combination of SupplyStack’s Time Slot Booking app and project44’s real-time visibility platform gives warehouse operators the insights they need to dynamically adapt the schedule and reflect real conditions on the ground. When a truck is running late, the corresponding loading slot’s ETA will turn red and alert the warehouse operator so they can swap with a driver that arrived early, providing the time and cost savings that are so crucial to the supply chain.”

Carrier adoption plays a crucial role in successfully implementing and operating a time slot booking solution. Vernon O’Donnell, chief product and services officer at p44, explains, “Carrier relationships are so important. We don’t charge the carrier for each slot booked or to join project44’s visibility network. In the self-service portal, carriers can simply book available slots at their own convenience. We were impressed by SupplyStack’s obsession with the user experience in all of its Transportation Management Apps, not just Slot Booking. Designed to make life easier for carriers as well as shippers, we’re looking forward to our customers experiencing those benefits in real time when it counts.”

Click here to learn more about how dynamic slot booking can help your organization improve efficiency.

About project44

project44 is the world’s leading advanced visibility platform for shippers and logistics service providers. project44 connects, automates and provides visibility into key transportation processes to accelerate insights and shorten the time it takes to turn those insights into actions. Leveraging the power of the project44 cloud-based platform, organizations increase operational efficiencies, reduce costs, improve shipping performance, and deliver an exceptional Amazon-like experience to their customers. Connected to thousands of carriers worldwide and having comprehensive coverage for all ELD and telematics devices on the market, project44 supports all transportation modes and shipping types, including Air, Parcel, Final-Mile, Less-than-Truckload, Volume Less-than-Truckload, Groupage, Truckload, Rail, Intermodal, and Ocean. project44 has placed second, behind only Amazon, on FreightWaves’ 2020 Freight Tech 25, a list of the most innovative companies across the freight industry and has received the 2020 SAP® Pinnacle Award as the Cloud Partner Integration of the Year.

About SupplyStack

SupplyStack’s modern Transportation Management apps are shaking up the TMS industry, giving shippers of all sizes the opportunity to truly redefine the way they manage transportation. The SaaS platform is designed to make logistics professionals thrive at what they do, leading to increased efficiency, cost reductions, and improving the overall logistics service and experience towards their customers. Currently, numerous leaders in the industry, including Sony, Umicore, DHL, Duracell, and Atlas Copco, are relying on SupplyStack’s TM apps to manage their logistics and transportation flows on a daily basis. www.supplystack.com﻿