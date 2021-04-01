Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Company”)

1 April 2021

Publication of 2020 Annual Report

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR) today announces the publication and filing of its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2020 and advises that the Annual Report is available on the Company's website at www.kenmareresources.com.

The Annual Report is also available to view directly via the Regulatory News Service and by clicking on the link at the bottom of this announcement, or here.

A copy of the Annual Report has been submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at the following locations:

https://direct.euronext.com/Announcements/View-Announcements/OAM-Filing/

and

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday “quality-of life” items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.

