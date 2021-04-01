Brentwood TN, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pinnacle Dermatology, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company, acquires Ariano Dermatology in Naperville, IL.

Pinnacle Dermatology, the leader in population skin health management and the only female founded top 10 national Dermatology organization, has acquired Ariano Dermatology, led by Dr. Moira Ariano, in Naperville, IL. The acquisition of Ariano Dermatology is a great step in furthering Pinnacle Dermatology’s commitment to serving patients in Chicago’s western suburbs.

“We welcome the patients and staff of Ariano Dermatology to the Pinnacle Dermatology network of practices,” said Chad A. Eckes, CEO, Pinnacle Dermatology. “Pinnacle Dermatology has been in Naperville since 2018, and now, through this acquisition, we’re improving our comprehensive dermatologic services for our patients in Naperville. Dr. Ariano built a high-quality practice and has an outstanding reputation in the Naperville area. Through our unique model of bringing valuable shared services to the business but allowing for local physician autonomy, we’re confident the great experience that patients have come to expect from both Ariano Dermatology and Pinnacle Dermatology will not only continue but improve.”

“I am so happy to have joined Pinnacle Dermatology” said Dr. Moira Ariano. “Pinnacle Dermatology strengthens our practice by bringing additional resources to expand the reach of our practice to provide the highest quality medical and cosmetic dermatology care to even more patients. For our patients, we will now be accepting private insurance, in addition to Medicare, thanks to the partnership with Pinnacle. Overall, this partnership is a great thing for both the patients of Ariano Dermatology and Pinnacle Dermatology Naperville.”

The acquisition of Ariano Dermatology is yet another step in Pinnacle Dermatology’s strategy to build a strong, multi-site dermatology practice operating in multiple geographic markets. Pinnacle provides a preeminent patient experience in comprehensive and compassionate skin care and has expanded services throughout the region with offices whose values and standard practices are aligned with this mission. Pinnacle Dermatology is committed to providing responsive and passionate patient care, including patient education, same day appointments and population skin health management.

Pinnacle Dermatology’s Naperville office will move to Ariano Dermatology’s location at 2323 Naperville Rd. Suite 120 Naperville, IL 60563. The Naperville location is now accepting private insurance, and Medicare. To schedule an appointment or Annual Total Body Skin Exam, call (630) 381-0365.

About Pinnacle Dermatology, LLC

Pinnacle Dermatology is proud to be a place where extraordinary things happen. Our physicians, clinic staff members and corporate employees all work together to help our patients get and keep healthy skin, hair and nails in every clinic, every day. If you are looking for extraordinary medical and cosmetic dermatology services, let us show you what is possible. www.pinnacleskin.com