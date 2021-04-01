Newscope Capital Provides Dial-In Information for Special Meeting

TORONTO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newscope Capital Corporation (the “Company”) (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) would like to provide the following dial-in information for the Company’s upcoming Special Meeting (the “Meeting”) scheduled to be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on April 5, 2021. Shareholders and proxyholders may access the Meeting via teleconference by dialing 647-723-3984 or 1-866-365-4406 from Canada or the United States, then entering participation code “8487744” followed by the pound (“#”) sign.



The main purpose of the Meeting is to obtain the approval of the shareholders to change the name of the Company to PharmaTher Ltd. and an amendment to the Articles of the Company in connection with the name change.

In consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company asks that shareholders and proxyholders attend the Meeting via teleconference and not attend the Meeting in person at the address provided on the Notice of Special Meeting of Shareholders. In the event that the Ontario Provincial Government imposes a province-wide lockdown, no shareholder or proxyholder will be permitted to attend the Meeting in person.

About Newscope Capital Corporation

Newscope Capital Corporation (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) is a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals for FDA approval to treat neuropsychiatric, neurodegenerative and pain disorders.

