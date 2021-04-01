David Gomez: Clean Energy Solutions

Los Angeles, CA, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Gomez is the founder and CEO of Clean Energy Solutions, a solar energy provider based in California, with an international office in Mexico. Clean Energy Solutions has grown over 6,500% in the past seven years, is expanding into Texas and Florida, and has been on Inc Magazine’s Inc 500 and Inc 5000 list multiple times. One reason for this rapid success, David says, is because people coast-to-coast are clamoring for more renewable energy options. “Our society is becoming more environmentally aware. As demand for solar increases, Clean Energy Solutions will continue refining our ability to deliver reliable solar power at a price that any homeowner can afford.”

The company differentiates itself from competitors through its unique services. As David explains, “We are the only solar energy provider that does the whole sales process virtually by phone, eliminating in-home appointments. Our flagship product is the Solar Service Agreement. Also known as a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), it allows homeowners to take advantage of solar energy without having to finance a solar system. Instead of buying solar panels, Clean Energy Solutions will provide them for the homeowner, and they only pay for the clean electricity generated. This enables you to go solar without paying out-of-pocket or taking out a traditional loan.”



David’s road to success with Clean Energy Solutions began in the car insurance business. “I learned sales while selling car insurance policies by phone. With a little bit of money in my pocket, I flipped my first small four-unit apartment building at the age of 22. I have always wanted to be an entrepreneur, even back then,” he remembers.



After a few years, David jumped to the mortgage industry. “As a mortgage originator for one of the largest mortgage companies in the U.S., I excelled at driving inbound sales leads through innovative marketing approaches. During this time, I also bought and grew a small check cashing and payday loan business, eventually selling it for a profit and getting ready for my next adventure.”



That opportunity came in 2004, when David launched his own mortgage lending company. Using the sales and marketing experience that he had learned as a loan officer, he grew his company into one of the fastest growing mortgage companies at that time. While the company was successful, the economic downturn of 2008 was definitely a challenge.



“I watched as a lot of friends and business associates that owned successful businesses went under and lost everything. Fortunately, we ran a lean operation with low overhead, so we were able to weather the storm, and I was able to look for new opportunities. After a lot of adapting, we started adding new revenue streams, and we were able to make it through a very challenging and difficult economy,” David states.



In the years that followed, he started several other business ventures while keeping a close eye on the emerging solar industry. He had been watching the solar energy market for several years and always thought that it was such an amazing opportunity. There was an endless supply of renewable solar energy, and it just kept becoming cheaper by the year. It seemed like such a no-brainer, a cheaper energy source that wasn’t harmful to people or the environment. Sensing the timing was right for solar energy, he decided to start Clean Energy Solutions.



David agrees that the entrepreneur journey is never easy. “There have been lots of obstacles and challenges along the way; there always are. I often tell people that being an entrepreneur is like walking a tightrope without a safety net. There can be great rewards, both personally and financially, but there is always great risk along with lots of challenges.”



He is always willing to mentor new business owners with the wisdom he has learned over the years. “The most important asset in any business is experience. So, before starting your own company, try working with an existing one so that you can learn the ins and outs of the industry before committing your own time, money, and resources. This one simple step will save you countless headaches, allowing you to avoid costly rookie mistakes later on.”



In addition, David advises every aspiring entrepreneur to stay lean and save money. “Doing so makes you infinitely more adaptable as the economy fluctuates between boom and bust times. I think a lot of entrepreneurs, new and experienced, discovered this the hard way in 2020.”



As he looks ahead to the future of his company and solar energy, David is thankful for where he is in his life. “I have attained the success I always wanted. I am doing what I love, supporting myself and my family, and helping the world transition to cleaner energy.”



