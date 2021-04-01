Royal Neighbors of America Designated Great Place to Work-Certified™

Rock Island, Ill., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Neighbors of America, a fraternal provider of life insurance and annuities, has been Great Place to Work-Certified™ for a third time.

Certification is a significant achievement and is based on validated employee feedback gathered through a rigorous, data-driven methodology. At minimum, certification confirms 7 out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at an organization. But, for Royal Neighbors, results indicate that 93% of employees say it is a great place to work. Employees cited the focus on culture and employee development, a sense of community, and the opportunity to work for a mission-driven organization as reasons for their ratings.

“We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™ again,” says Lena Holland, Senior Director, Human Resources at Royal Neighbors. “We make employee experience and culture a priority every day, and it means a lot that our employees have reported a consistently positive experience with their coworkers, their leaders, and with their jobs. This is important to us because we know that when our employees have a high-trust experience every day, they are more productive, drive better business results, and create an excellent experience for our members.”

“We congratulate Royal Neighbors of America on their Certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

About Royal Neighbors of America

Royal Neighbors of America is a unique provider of life insurance and annuities whose mission is to protect women financially and empower them to improve their lives, families, and communities. In 1895, Royal Neighbors was founded as a membership organization by nine pioneering women who recognized the need to insure the lives of women and children and the importance of localized philanthropy. Headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois, with an operation in Mesa, Arizona, Royal Neighbors serves more than 220,000 members.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.