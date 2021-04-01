Couples Rehabs Targets Cities At Highest Risk For Substance Abuse

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CouplesRehabs.org is a national online publication that assists those looking for help for mental health or addiction. The company recently set their marketing campaigns to the areas of the country with the highest internet searches for treatment.



Couples Rehabs focuses most of their efforts on couples that want to enter rehab together, but they often help individuals, as well. They have assisted many couples whether they are married or not, to get inpatient and outpatient care. The last year has been a challenging one because of COVID-19 and all the added issues that came with it. Some couples found it difficult to locate a trusted facility for the proper care, or had other worries, related to the pandemic.

As the country struggles to get everyone vaccinated and back to work, CouplesRehabs.org is focusing on cities and towns that have shown an interest in more information about drug rehabs. Google Trends shows Interest by sub-region, Related Topics and Queries. Some of the states that indicated higher search volume are Arkansas, Mississippi, and West Virginia; to name a few. By focusing marketing efforts on regions that are searching the most online for treatment, it will obviously in turn, help a broader group of those in need.

Prior to the coronavirus Couples Rehabs worked with just a handful of rehabs that accepted couples. But, because of the rise in interested couples in need, the company has expanded its relationships with centers nationwide. They now have couples rehab facilities throughout the U.S. that allow patients to recover together.

Those struggling from drugs or alcohol, are believed to be high risk for not only contracting the virus, but they may suffer more severe health complications if they contract COVID-19 overall. In addition to having a lower immune system from substance abuse, some also suffer from other diseases, that can also make recovery from the virus more difficult. This is a reality that couples seeking help, are more and more aware of.

2020 was a difficult for many, and the numbers of overdoses and suicides increased, as tragic proof. During the first half of 2020, the United States set a record in drug overdose deaths. These numbers were overshadowed by the large number of COVID-19 deaths. For 12 months, ending May 2020, more than 80,000 people in the U.S. died of a drug overdose. According to the CDC, that is the largest number of fatal drug overdoses for a 12-month period, ever recorded.

Substance use disorders also co-occur at high prevalence with mental disorders, such as depression and bipolar disorder. Mental illnesses can contribute to drug use and addiction. Certain mental disorders are established risk factors for developing a substance use disorder. Couples Rehabs works with several centers that offer dual diagnosis, giving them the ability to treat individuals and couples who use drugs or alcohol with mental issues.

Treatment begins, with an assessment of the patient. The addiction treatment program for couples will speak to each person to determine what type of care is needed, and what type of medication if any is required. Treatment centers understand that not all patients are the same, and everyone’s recovery process is different. Those who enter as a couple, will receive individualized care, as well as couples therapy during their stay.

CouplesRehabs.org new marketing push towards these cities searching for help, will offer multiple resources for individuals to get assistance for mental health or substance abuse. To learn more about rehabilitation programs for couples, or to speak with a couples addiction specialist contact their helpline on the website.