Load and Performance Testing Leader RadView Announces a Dual-Flavored Release of its WebLOAD Flagship

Rosh Ha'ain, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadView Software Ltd. (“RadView'' or the “Company”; OTC Pink: RDVWF), a leading provider of enterprise-grade performance and load testing solutions, today announced a new WebLOAD release.

The new release consists of two flavors - WebLOAD 12.4 self hosted and WebLOAD SaaS Spring 21. The new release feature numerous improvements and additions, the most significant of which is the full alignemnt between the self hosted and SaaS platforms providing a powerful and flexible combination of the two deployment models - a self-hosted platform, and a cloud-based SaaS testing platform, both based on WebLOAD’s design principles and capabilities.

While WebLOAD’s desktop applications are still available, WebLOAD 12.4 can be deployed as a central platform, with the full set of WebLOAD’s capabilities for test development, management, execution, and analysis now accessible through a web UI, with a user and role permission model.

“With this release, we have a complete alignment between our Cloud-based SaaS and Self Hosted offerings,” says Guy Offer, Chief Product Officer at RadView. “Together with our hybrid cloud load generation capabilities, we provide a hyper-flexible solution allowing enterprises to implement performance testing in a way which perfectly meets their needs,” concluded Offer.

The new and powerful UI also delivers a new level of analytical power, enabling faster detection of performance issues and simpler root cause analysis. This functionality is based, among other factors, on WebLOAD’s capability of self-learning from previous test runs.

“The WebLOAD platform is designed with two major concepts in mind - the flexibility of a cloud-based architecture and a data-driven approach needed for powerful analytical capabilities,“ says Tanya Shalom, Vice President of R&D at RadView. “Everything we have learned from operating our SaaS solution, and RadView's extensive experience in performance testing, was implemented in this new platform,” concluded Shalom.

In addition to the new centralized platform approach, WebLOAD 12.4 and WebLOAD SaaS Spring 21 releases contain a new API performance testing and codeless performance scripts.

About WebLOAD

WebLOAD is an enterprise-grade performance and load-testing solution for web, mobile, and packaged applications at API and UI levels.

WebLOAD helps businesses create, run and manage performance tests, empowering organizations with quick and easy test scenario development, stressing your system with millions of cloud or on-premise concurrent users, and identifying performance bottlenecks, constraints, and weak points.

The platform offers an increased speed in scripts and tests development, analysis, and performance validation, with unprecedented reliability, underlined by world-class support of performance experts.

About RadView

Radview Software (OTC Pink: RDVWF) is a leading provider of enterprise-grade performance and load testing solutions that enable organizations to achieve the level of performance essential for business success today.

Leveraging its innovative and reliable WebLOAD performance testing platform, Radview empowers hundreds of Enterprises and SMBs with faster time-to-market of websites and web applications.

The platform offers increased speed in scripts and tests development, analysis, and performance validation, with top notch reliability, underlined by world-class support of performance experts.

The company has offices in the US, EMEA, and an expanding global network of distributors and partners.

For more information about Radview Software and its products, visit www.radview.com

You can also follow Radview Software on our blog, as well as on LinkedIn.

For more information:

Guy Offer, CPO

guyo@raview.com