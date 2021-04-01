Konica Minolta Announces Strategic Changes to Support Customers and Independent Dealer Channel

Ramsey, NJ, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced strategic changes to accelerate its business transformation and execute on its promise to deliver exceptional value creation for its customers and independent dealer channel. In an effort to better align its vision and strategy, the company will transfer select sales offices to its independent dealer channel.

Konica Minolta has long been an ardent dealer channel advocate, ensuring its direct and dealer operations have equal footing within its business strategy. This strategy intends to further foster business growth for the company’s dealer partners.

"This change will allow us to focus our efforts in major markets and invest in key resources to accelerate our business transformation. Our value creation includes the expansion of our core technology coupled with value added IT services, enterprise content management and emerging services," said Sam Errigo, COO, Konica Minolta. "The multi-channel approach allows for greater exposure to Konica Minolta services and products in markets that would otherwise be underserved. Creating greater alignment across our entire distribution model is paramount to our transformative growth strategy."

Konica Minolta’s strategy considers changing market requirements in its efforts to deliver impactful services to clients. Its digital transformation services are predicated on the definitive approaches to support four key growth areas: Enterprise and Global Enablement, Vertical Market Insights, Managed IT Services and Enterprise Content Management and Commercial and Industrial Print.

The transfer of select sales offices to its independent dealer channel will enable the company to focus on the four key growth areas within larger metropolitan markets.

“We believe that there is still much potential for the core business, despite claims that other manufacturers have made,” continued Errigo. “Our industry, in particular, is perfectly positioned to help companies of all sizes with their digital transformation.”

Konica Minolta recognizes that the company’s growth is dependent on the success of its channel strategy and will continue to work to support a multi-channel approach. The company’s broad range of programs to augment its legacy business with adjacencies like IT services, managed content services and business process automation helps both channels grow additional revenue streams and transform to meet market demands.

Konica Minolta remains committed to driving business transformation, and this strategy reflects and affirms its vision. Change is required in order to foster growth, and the thoughtful transition of assets to strengthen its overall go-to-market model is just another step to move forward. The company is optimistic about the future for both its Direct and Independent Dealer Channel.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™. The company guides and supports its customers' digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), ECM, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions.

