Quisitive Completes Acquisition of Mazik Global

TORONTO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or “the Company”) (TSXV: QUIS), a premier Microsoft Solutions Provider, has announced the closing of its acquisition of Mazik Global Inc. (“Mazik”), an independent software vendor (“ISV”) that helps companies deploy Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Cloud, and ERP solutions to the healthcare, public sector, education, and manufacturing industries (the “Transaction”). The Transaction was previously announced on March 22, 2021.



The successful acquisition of Mazik Global provides incremental value to Quisitive and complements its suite of solutions and capabilities by expanding its footprint with its robust healthcare portfolio and existing presence in the U.S. market. With its own prominent relationship with Microsoft, Mazik Global, similar to Quisitive, carries a similar brand, mission, and value of servicing customers with a rich set of technology solutions that help their businesses operate more efficiently and effectively.

Mazik’s health cloud platform, MazikCare, is a set of healthcare-ready business solutions that enhances end-to-end business operations for medical teams and patients. Built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform, MazikCare enables frictionless patient care through a unified data platform and helps its healthcare customers more optimally operate. As an extension of the platform, Mazik’s vaccine management solution, VaccineFlow, unifies the process of COVID-19 vaccine distribution and solidifies the relationship between providers, patients, and distributors.

“As more and more people around the nation are looking to get vaccinated, it is back-end technology like MazikCare and, more specifically, VaccineFlow, that play instrumental roles in ensuring a unified and seamless vaccination process both for citizens and healthcare workers amidst these critical times,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. “Mazik Global and their team of ‘frontline digital workers’ have been developing and disseminating vital solutions that are agile, scalable and provide an accelerated speed of deployment within the healthcare sector.”

VaccineFlow is a rapidly deployable, highly configurable, pre-built integration with EMR (electronic medical records) that requires minimal training and includes the following features:

Provider Enrollment & Outreach – Allows provider to enroll in the mass vaccination program and drive patient outreach based on different priorities and cohort group

– Allows provider to enroll in the mass vaccination program and drive patient outreach based on different priorities and cohort group Vaccination Appointment and Administration – Provides a simple, intuitive, and self-service patient scheduling process with complete traceability and vaccine administration

– Provides a simple, intuitive, and self-service patient scheduling process with complete traceability and vaccine administration Vaccination Outcome Monitoring – Facilitates the entire patient vaccination journey with effective monitoring and self-service guided adverse reaction reporting follow-ups

– Facilitates the entire patient vaccination journey with effective monitoring and self-service guided adverse reaction reporting follow-ups Vaccine Inventory Management – Completely tracks and traces each vial from production to administration, temperature monitoring and efficient just-in-time delivery

– Completely tracks and traces each vial from production to administration, temperature monitoring and efficient just-in-time delivery Public Health Community Dashboards – Delivers real-time data on the health status of communities



Recently, Mazik Global was selected by an array of healthcare facilities and educational institutions in the U.S. to implement the VaccineFlow application, as it met all the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) requirements, was deployable within two weeks, and required minimal training for users. In particular, after a productive deployment of its solution in Denton County, Texas, over 115,000 vaccines were distributed within one month. As a result of this successful undertaking, The White House has announced that it would be modeling its vaccine distribution efforts around the Denton County process nationwide.

Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart continued: “The integration of Mazik Global into Quisitive Cloud Solutions is going to be extremely impactful because they bring a seasoned leadership team, extensive technical expertise, Microsoft experience that parallels our own, and a team in constant pursuit of excellence for their customers. Secondly, layered on top of those synergies is Mazik’s massively valuable IP, including MazikCare, MazikThings, and MazikCity, which expands Quisitive’s portfolio of technology solutions and addresses business-critical industry needs.”

“Quisitive is a force in the Microsoft ecosystem, and we are certainly excited to be joining the team,” said Mazik CEO Sid Siddiqui. “Mazik and Quisitive share the same fundamental approach and core values of developing cutting-edge solutions that help businesses operate more effectively and servicing customers with a world-class team. By bringing our team into Quisitive, we are not only accelerating our growth but also complementing the incredible strength that Quisitive has across the different verticals, especially in healthcare. We look forward to being an accretive addition and working closely with the Quisitive family.”

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS) is a premier Microsoft solutions provider that helps enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the Microsoft cloud: Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365. Quisitive also provides proprietary SaaS solutions such as emPerform™ and LedgerPay that complement the Microsoft platform. LedgerPay is an innovative Payments Intelligence™ platform and data insights solution that transforms everyday debit or credit purchase transaction data into seamless customer loyalty for merchants. Quisitive serves clients globally from offices in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

About Mazik Global:

Mazik Global is an IT solution development and implementation company in healthcare, education, IoT, and beyond. Our customer-centered CRM and ERP solutions help businesses reduce costs, collaborate better, improve efficiency, and bolster customer relationships. As a key development partner of Microsoft in building Dynamics 365, our team has industry experience that helps us deliver faster, with more comprehensive products than the competition.

