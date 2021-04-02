Toronto ON Engineered Hardwood Floor/Affordable Solid Wood Alternative Launched

Toronto, Canada, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Reno Superstore, a home improvement center based in Toronto, Ontario, has expanded its collection of engineered hardwood floors. The retailer carries hundreds of colors, styles, and textures, giving clients a broad range of options no matter what their design preferences or budget may be.

This move is part of the company’s goal to become a one-stop-shop for all the flooring needs of both commercial and residential customers. The Reno Superstore sells only quality flooring materials and offers a price match guarantee for all products.

Representatives explain that engineered hardwood floors are composed of both plywood and solid wood, which are fused together. As such, they look very similar to pure solid wood floors while being markedly more affordable.

Aside from cost savings, engineered hardwood floors also offer several crucial benefits. Unlike solid wood floors, they do not expand or contract as much, making them ideal for kitchens and bathrooms where moisture levels tend to be high.

As they are made of bonded wood layers, engineered hardwoods are especially durable, providing years of service before needing to be replaced. Moreover, the surface can be re-sanded or refinished, further extending these floors’ service life.

Such floors are also easier and faster to install and can be used in a wider variety of rooms around the house. Furthermore, they are kinder to the environment as fewer hardwood trees have to be cut down to produce them.

The store allows clients to order products online, which can then be delivered or picked up at the store. With the price-match guarantee, customers can get the lowest price possible on all flooring products they purchase.

The Reno Superstore is a leading home improvement center that caters to the Greater Toronto Area. In addition to floors, it also carries tile, bathroom, kitchen, and trim/molding products.

A spokesperson says: “Our prices are the most competitive in town. As such, we are the go-to place for engineered hardwood floors in Toronto and the surrounding areas.”

