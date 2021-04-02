Correction: Correction: AB Klaipėdos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2021

Correction: AB Klaipedos nafta audited financial statements for the year 2020 will be released on 7 April 2021.
Correction: the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 April 2020
AB Klaipėdos nafta (further – KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2021 according to the following schedule:
|Date
|Reporting information
|Within first 5 working days of every month of 2021
|KN preliminary revenues for the previous month
|29 January 2021
|Interim financial information for the year 2020
|7 April 2021
|Audited financial statements for the year 2020
|30 April 2021
|Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2021
|30 April 2021
|Social responsibility report for the year 2020
|30 July 2021
|Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2021
|29 October 2021
|Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2021
On 30 April 2021, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.