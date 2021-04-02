Correction: Correction: AB Klaipėdos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2021

Correction: AB Klaipedos nafta audited financial statements for the year 2020 will be released on 7 April 2021.

AB Klaipėdos nafta (further – KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2021 according to the following schedule:

DateReporting information
Within first 5 working days of every month of 2021KN preliminary revenues for the previous month
29 January 2021Interim financial information for the year 2020
7 April 2021Audited financial statements for the year 2020
30 April 2021Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2021
30 April 2021Social responsibility report for the year 2020
30 July 2021Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2021
29 October 2021Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2021

On 30 April 2021, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.


