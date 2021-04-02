Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations

NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 46 562 own shares outside the stock exchange following the exercise of stock options and the sale of own shares to members of the Bekaert Group Executive in the framework of the Bekaert Personal Shareholding Requirement Plan. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 623 426 to 3 576 864 (out of a total of 60 414 841 shares or 5.92%).

PurposeDateNumber of sharesPrice (€)
SOP 2010-201424 March 20213 50025.140
SOP 2010-201424 March 20216 00026.055
SOP 2015-201726 March 20216 25026.375
SOP 2010-201431 March 20214 00019.200
SOP 2010-201431 March 202114 00025.380
SOP 2010-201431 March 20211 00025.140
SOP 2010-201431 March 20212 10026.055
SOP 2015-201731 March 202160026.375
Personal Shareholding Requirement31 March 20219 11235.780


