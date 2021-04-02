Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations
NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 46 562 own shares outside the stock exchange following the exercise of stock options and the sale of own shares to members of the Bekaert Group Executive in the framework of the Bekaert Personal Shareholding Requirement Plan. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 623 426 to 3 576 864 (out of a total of 60 414 841 shares or 5.92%).
|Purpose
|Date
|Number of shares
|Price (€)
|SOP 2010-2014
|24 March 2021
|3 500
|25.140
|SOP 2010-2014
|24 March 2021
|6 000
|26.055
|SOP 2015-2017
|26 March 2021
|6 250
|26.375
|SOP 2010-2014
|31 March 2021
|4 000
|19.200
|SOP 2010-2014
|31 March 2021
|14 000
|25.380
|SOP 2010-2014
|31 March 2021
|1 000
|25.140
|SOP 2010-2014
|31 March 2021
|2 100
|26.055
|SOP 2015-2017
|31 March 2021
|600
|26.375
|Personal Shareholding Requirement
|31 March 2021
|9 112
|35.780
Attachment