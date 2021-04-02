Press Release// CNES and Capgemini step up cooperation on major climate challenges

English French

Good morning,

Please find below the press release issued today.

Best regards,

Florence Lièvre

Global PR Manager | Group Marketing & Communications

Capgemini Group | Paris

Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 71

Email : florence.lievre@capgemini.com

_____________________









April 2, 2021

CNES and Capgemini step up cooperation

on major climate challenges

On Monday 22 March, CNES President Jean-Yves Le Gall and Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat met to discuss the strategic issues of digital transformation and corporate social responsibility (CSR) - key priorities for both organizations - at CNES’s Head Office, where they underlined their desire to make the European space sector a key accelerator driving moves towards a sustainable ecological transition.

Jean-Yves Le Gall and Aiman Ezzat confirmed that Capgemini will be stepping up its contribution to the Space Climate Observatory (SCO), the CNES initiative launched at the One Planet Summit in 2017. The SCO is today hailed by the international community as a key initiative for mobilizing world space expertise and research, and industry partnerships in the fight against climate change. Capgemini will therefore be participating in the SCO International charter, alongside its 27 member agencies and organizations, furthering its involvement with CNES in leading the SCO community.

Renowned for their strong commitment to integrating digital and space technologies, CNES and Capgemini now intend to continue working together to explore applications of satellite-based data and services, as they have previously done with success on scientific and environmental projects such as Copernicus , THEIA , Taranis and MicroCarb . New applications of satellite data could emerge in CNES’s main fields of focus—mobility, climate, agriculture and health—thanks to Capgemini’s expertise and its global commercial presence.

Jean-Yves Le Gall and Aiman Ezzat also discussed future avenues for cooperation backed by Capgemini’s Intelligent Industry approach, which would leverage innovative data and technologies to scale up space manufacturing. This is a key priority for CNES to boost its competitiveness and resilience through the transformation of production lines and the development of a low-carbon industry, notably based on hydrogen.





About CNES

CNES (Centre National d’Etudes Spatiales) is the government agency responsible for shaping France’s space policy and implementing it in Europe. Its task is to conceive and orbit satellites, invent the space systems of the future and nurture new services to aid us in our daily lives.

Founded in 1961, it is the initiator of major space projects, launch vehicles and satellites, and the partner of choice for industry in export markets and to fuel innovation. CNES is working in infinite fields of applications in five core areas of focus: Ariane, science, Earth observation, telecommunications and defence.

CNES is a key player driving technology research, economic development and industrial policy for the nation. It also fosters scientific collaborations and has forged numerous international partnerships.

France, represented by CNES, is the leading contributor to the European Space Agency (ESA), which conducts Europe’s space policy on behalf of its 22 member states.

In Need of Space* - www.cnes.fr

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

Get the Future You Want- www.capgemini.com .

CNES press contacts

Pascale Bresson Press Officer Tél. +33 (0)1 44 76 75 39 pascale.bresson@cnes.fr

Raphaël Sart Responsable Presse Tél. +33 (0)1 44 76 74 51 raphael.sart@cnes.fr

Capgemini press contact

Florence Lièvre Tél. + 33 (0)1 47 54 50 71 florence.lievre@capgemini.com

Attachment