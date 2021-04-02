New York, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ophthalmic Lasers (Ophthalmic Devices) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 Market Impact)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045237/?utm_source=GNW





The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Ophthalmic Lasers market for the year 2020 and beyond.Ophthalmic Lasers are devices that create a uniform and coherent light which can be continuous or pulsed in treating a wide spectrum of diseases involving both the anterior and posterior segments of the eye for correcting refractive disorders.



Lasers can be classified as photocoagulating, photo disrupting and photo ablating lasers.Photocoagulating lasers include argon, dye, krypton and frequency-doubled Nd:YAG.



Photo disrupting lasers include Q-switched Nd:YAG laser and photo ablating lasers include excimer lasers which use ultraviolet light to ablate tissues.



Ophthalmic laser treatments offer many advantages in comparison with other surgical techniques including low costs, less patient risk, and shorter recovery periods. Since the contact to tissue during the treatment is negligible, the risk of infection is minimal.



The use of ophthalmic lasers is a very common surgical care methodology for disorders such as glaucoma, diabetes, retinopathy, vein occlusions, retinal holes and retinal detachments.LASIK surgery can be taken by anyone above 18 years old who desire to correct their vision.



The demand for laser surgeries have been increasing with increasing number of population with incorrect vision and increasing geriatric population with presbyopia.



Each of the covered 39 country’s color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes.To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available).



Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are -



Currently marketed Ophthalmic Lasers and evolving competitive landscape -

- Insightful review of the key industry trends.

- Annualized total Ophthalmic Lasers market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.

- Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.



Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights -

- Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

- SWOT analysis for Ophthalmic Lasers market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition, the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

- Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

- Country specific reimbursement policies.

- Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.



Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market.Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders.



In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.



Companies covered - Johnson & Johnson, Alcon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Bausch & Lomb Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Meridian AG, Nidek Co Ltd, Aravind Eye Care System, Lensar Inc, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co KG, Lumibird Group, Iridex Corp



Countries covered - United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Chile.



Scope

This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won’t find in any other source.



The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for -

- CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Ophthalmic Lasers marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

- Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

- Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.



Reasons to Buy

The model will enable you to -

- Understand the impact of COVID-19 on Ophthalmic Lasers.

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Ophthalmic Lasers.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Ophthalmic Lasers market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Track device sales in the global and country-specific Model Name market from 2015-2030.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

