The future of the medical lifting sling market looks promising with opportunities in the home care, hospitals, and elderly care facilities. The global medical lifting sling market it is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are increasing healthcare facilities, aging population, increasing incidences of lifestyle diseases, and high recovery cost of injuries.



Emerging trends, which have direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include introduction of clip slings and evolution of foam padding universal slings.



The study includes a trend and forecast for the medical lifting sling market by product, material, usage, end user, and region as follows:



By Product [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2015 – 2026]:

• Universal Slings

• Transfer Slings

• Hammock Slings

• Standing Slings

• Seating Slings

• Toilet Slings

• Bariatric Slings

• Other Slings



By Material [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2015 – 2026]:

• Nylon

• Padded

• Mesh

• Canvas

• Others



By Usage [Value ($ Million) from 2015 – 2026]:

• Reusable

• Disposable



By End User [Value ($ Million) from 2015 – 2026]:

• Home Care Facilities

• Hospitals

• Elderly Care Facilities

• Other End Users



By Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2015 – 2026]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• Spain

• France

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• The Rest of the World

• Brazil

• South Africa

Some of the medical lifting sling companies profiled in this report include Hill-Rom Holdings, Handicare Group, Invacare Corporation, ArjoHuntleigh, and Guldmann.

The analyst forecasts that transfer slings will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its multipurpose usage.



Within this market, the nylon segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to greater durability, reusability, and their availability in multiple shapes and sizes.



North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing elderly population and rising cases of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.



Features of Medical Lifting Sling Market

• Market Size Estimates: Medical lifting sling market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (thousand units) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Medical lifting sling market size by various segments, such as product, material, usage, and end user.

• Regional Analysis: Medical lifting sling market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product, material, usage, and regions for medical lifting sling market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the medical lifting sling.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the medical lifting sling market by product (universal slings, transfer slings, hammock slings, standing slings, seating slings, toilet slings, bariatric slings, and other slings), material (nylon, padded, mesh, canvas, and others), usage (reusable and disposable), end user (home care facilities, hospitals, elderly care facilities, and other end users), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the medical lifting sling market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the medical lifting sling market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this medical lifting sling market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the medical lifting sling market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the medical lifting sling market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the medical lifting sling market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the medical lifting sling market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the medical lifting sling market?



