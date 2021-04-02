New York, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Eyewear Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045064/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global eyewear market looks promising with opportunities in the online and offline retail industries. The global eyewear market is expected to reach an estimated $129.8 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are upsurge in demand for prescription spectacles and contact lenses due to increases in vision impairments, growing geriatric population, and rising exposure of younger generation to smartphones and computer leads to problems with eyesight.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of brain-sensing eyewear, development of eco-friendly polymer material for spectacles frames and lenses, and growing use of colored contact lenses.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global eyewear market by product type, distribution channel, gender, and region as follows:



By Product Type [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Units) from 2015 to 2026]:

• Spectacles

• Contact Lenses

• Sunglasses



By Distribution Channel [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2015 to 2026]:

• Offline Channels

• Online Channels



By Gender [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2015 to 2026]:

• Men

• Women



By Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2015 to 2026]:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• APAC

• China

• Japan

• India

• ROW

• Brazil

Some of the Eyewear companies profiled in this report EssilorLuxottica, Carl Zeiss, Johnson & Johnson, BAUSCH and LOMB, Marchon, Fielmann, Alcon Vision, Hoya, and Safilo.



The analyst forecasts that the spectacles will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing population suffering from vision problems, increasing awareness regarding eye healthcare, and growing number of users of smartphones and computers. The analyst predicts that the sunglasses segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to changing fashion trends and increasing awareness regarding harmful effects of UV rays on the eyes.

Within the global eyewear market, offline will remain the largest distribution channel over the forecast period the forecast period due to increasing consumer preference towards after sales services and ease to make a choice of eyewear products.



APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing awareness about eye healthcare, increase in population of vision deteriorates with ageing, and rising disposable incomes further accelerating the eyewear market growth in this region.



Features of the Global Eyewear Market



• Market Size Estimates: Global eyewear market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Units) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global eyewear market size by product type, distribution channel, gender, and region in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Global eyewear market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different by product type, distribution channel, gender, and region for the global eyewear market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global eyewear market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising growth opportunities for the global eyewear market by product type (spectacles, contact lenses, and sunglasses), distribution channel (offline and online), gender (men and women), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global eyewear market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global eyewear market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this eyewear market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the eyewear market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the eyewear market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the eyewear market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the eyewear market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global eyewear market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045064/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________