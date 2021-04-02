Global Top 7 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers Annual Dossier 2021: Market Landscape Continue to be Disrupted at a Rapid Pace by the Triad of Connectivity, Autonomous and Electric technologies

Dublin, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Annual Strategy Dossier - 2021 - Global Top 7 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers - Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, PACCAR, Navistar, Iveco" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2021 annual edition of the Strategy Dossier report analyses the overall Strategy Focus and provides Key Insights into the Strategies & Plans being conceptualized & pursued by the Global Top 7 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers for the near to medium term horizon.
The Global Trucking industry has been impacted significantly by the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 with declining volumes as well as profitability across OEMs with recovery seen in the later part of the year led by the unprecedented surge in e-commerce while the industry also continues to make steady progress towards development of sustainable technologies geared towards de-carbonization of transportation.
The efforts have primarily been led by battery electric & fuel cell technologies with the tipping point for electric trucks likely to come in 2021 with serial assembly of electric trucks scheduled to commence across trucking behemoths, Daimler & Volvo, joined by PACCAR.
Further, mass market production & introduction of hydrogen powered trucks across Europe by 2030, too, is in the pipeline under the H2Accelerate initiative by the industry. The rapid move towards de-carbonization & sustainability has also led to a spike in M&A activity as well as JVs & partnerships amongst leading industry players with the same likely to see a further uptick going forward.
The Trucking industry & market landscape continue to be disrupted at a rapid pace by the triad of Connectivity, Autonomous and Electric technologies. Further, a multitude of technology led industry start-ups have been accelerating & catalyzing the pace of technology-led market disruption through the rolling out of new business models, ideas, solutions & concepts.
These are likely to pose a serious challenge to the traditional industry incumbents which also have been facing increasing competitive intensity, especially from VW, given Traton's continued & rapid inorganic expansion spree over the years with the highlight being the VW's latest invasion of North American market following the completion of Navistar's acquisition aimed at expansion of presence beyond continental Europe.
Against this backdrop, the report provides a comprehensive analysis on the truck manufacturers starting with a detailed business and financial snapshot, incorporating charts, tables and analysis based on latest financial statements. An insightful & comprehensive SWOT framework analysis is also provided. The framework generates a snapshot of the company's inherent strengths & weaknesses as part of the internal environment assessment and outlines potential growth opportunities as well as threats as part of the external environment assessment.
The report also incorporates analysis of key industry trends, issues & challenges and risk factors besides identifying key driving & restraining forces & assessing their potential degree of impact through a force field analysis. The report concludes by providing comprehensive market outlook for the global medium & heavy truck market for the medium term with inclusion of demand projections for key geographic markets & regions.
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1 Business Snapshot & Overview - World's 7 Leading Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers
- Founded
- Headquartered
- Business Segments
- Product Portfolio
- Revenue Base
- Market Capitalization
- Key Executives
- Shareholding/Ownership Structure
Section 2 Financial Performance Analysis - Key Industry OEMs
- Revenue Base & Growth Trend
- Revenues Split by Key Segments
- Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
- Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
- Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
- Return on Sales Trend
- Profitability Growth Trend
- Cash Flow from Operations
- R&D Expenditure Trend
- CAPEX Trend
- Order Intake & Truck Deliveries Trend
Section 3 OEM Strategies & Plans - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for Key Industry OEMs - Analysis Coverage:-
- Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans
- Market Specific Strategies & Plans
- R&D Strategies & Plans
- Growth Strategies & Plans
- Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans
- Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans
- Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans
- Financial Strategies & Plans
- Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
- Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives
Section 4 SWOT Analysis - On Key Industry OEMs
- Strengths to be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to be worked on
- Opportunities to be capitalized upon
- Threats to be negated & mitigated
Section 5 Key Trends
- Industry Trends
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
Section 6 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 7 Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section 8 Strategic Market Outlook through 2024
- Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario
- Demand Outlook
- Growth Projections for the Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market through 2024
Companies Mentioned
- Daimler AG
- Iveco S.p.A.
- MAN Truck & Bus AG
- Navistar International Corporation
- PACCAR Inc.
- Scania AB
- Volvo AB
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pnu589