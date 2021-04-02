Global Top 7 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers Annual Dossier 2021: Market Landscape Continue to be Disrupted at a Rapid Pace by the Triad of Connectivity, Autonomous and Electric technologies

Dublin, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Annual Strategy Dossier - 2021 - Global Top 7 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers - Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, PACCAR, Navistar, Iveco" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2021 annual edition of the Strategy Dossier report analyses the overall Strategy Focus and provides Key Insights into the Strategies & Plans being conceptualized & pursued by the Global Top 7 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers for the near to medium term horizon.

The Global Trucking industry has been impacted significantly by the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 with declining volumes as well as profitability across OEMs with recovery seen in the later part of the year led by the unprecedented surge in e-commerce while the industry also continues to make steady progress towards development of sustainable technologies geared towards de-carbonization of transportation.

The efforts have primarily been led by battery electric & fuel cell technologies with the tipping point for electric trucks likely to come in 2021 with serial assembly of electric trucks scheduled to commence across trucking behemoths, Daimler & Volvo, joined by PACCAR.

Further, mass market production & introduction of hydrogen powered trucks across Europe by 2030, too, is in the pipeline under the H2Accelerate initiative by the industry. The rapid move towards de-carbonization & sustainability has also led to a spike in M&A activity as well as JVs & partnerships amongst leading industry players with the same likely to see a further uptick going forward.

The Trucking industry & market landscape continue to be disrupted at a rapid pace by the triad of Connectivity, Autonomous and Electric technologies. Further, a multitude of technology led industry start-ups have been accelerating & catalyzing the pace of technology-led market disruption through the rolling out of new business models, ideas, solutions & concepts.

These are likely to pose a serious challenge to the traditional industry incumbents which also have been facing increasing competitive intensity, especially from VW, given Traton's continued & rapid inorganic expansion spree over the years with the highlight being the VW's latest invasion of North American market following the completion of Navistar's acquisition aimed at expansion of presence beyond continental Europe.

Against this backdrop, the report provides a comprehensive analysis on the truck manufacturers starting with a detailed business and financial snapshot, incorporating charts, tables and analysis based on latest financial statements. An insightful & comprehensive SWOT framework analysis is also provided. The framework generates a snapshot of the company's inherent strengths & weaknesses as part of the internal environment assessment and outlines potential growth opportunities as well as threats as part of the external environment assessment.

The report also incorporates analysis of key industry trends, issues & challenges and risk factors besides identifying key driving & restraining forces & assessing their potential degree of impact through a force field analysis. The report concludes by providing comprehensive market outlook for the global medium & heavy truck market for the medium term with inclusion of demand projections for key geographic markets & regions.

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1 Business Snapshot & Overview - World's 7 Leading Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Product Portfolio

Revenue Base

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Structure

Section 2 Financial Performance Analysis - Key Industry OEMs

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake & Truck Deliveries Trend

Section 3 OEM Strategies & Plans - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for Key Industry OEMs - Analysis Coverage:-

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 4 SWOT Analysis - On Key Industry OEMs

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Section 5 Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 6 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 7 Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 8 Strategic Market Outlook through 2024

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario

Demand Outlook

Growth Projections for the Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market through 2024

Companies Mentioned

Daimler AG

Iveco S.p.A.

MAN Truck & Bus AG

Navistar International Corporation

PACCAR Inc.

Scania AB

Volvo AB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pnu589