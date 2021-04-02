New York, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bluetooth Low Energy IC Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045061/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global bluetooth low energy IC market looks attractive with opportunities in the consumer electronics, smart home, and healthcare other industries. The global bluetooth low energy IC market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID -19. However market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and the market is expected to reach an estimated $1.3 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 20% to 22% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing number of wireless devices and growth of smart home market.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the emergence of smart wireless connectivity devices and energy-efficient technology for IoT devices.



The study includes trends and forecasts for the global bluetooth low energy IC market by technology, end use industry, and region as follows:



By Technology [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Bluetooth 4.0

• Bluetooth 4.x

• Bluetooth 5.x



By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Consumer Electronics

• Smart Home

• Healthcare

• Others



By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• France

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• The Rest of the World

Some of the bluetooth low energy IC companies profiled in this report include, Nordic Semiconductor, Dialog Semiconductor,Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, Infineon, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas, Silicon Labs, and Toshiba.



The analyst forecasts that bluetooth 4.0 will remain the largest technology over the forecast period due to its low cost.



Within bluetooth low energy IC market, consumer electronics will remain the largest end use industry over the forecast period due to growth of wireless connectivity devices.



Asia-Pacific will remain the largest region in the bluetooth low energy IC market and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in consumer electronics market.



Features of the Global Bluetooth Low Energy IC Market



• Market size estimates: Bluetooth low energy IC market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation analysis: Bluetooth low energy IC market size by various segments, such as by technology and end use industry in terms of value.

• Regional analysis: Bluetooth low energy IC market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industry, technology, and regions for bluetooth low energy IC market.

• Strategic analysis: M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for bluetooth low energy IC market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global bluetooth low energy IC by technology (bluetooth 4.0, bluetooth 4.x, bluetooth 5.x), by end use industry (consumer electronics, smart home, healthcare, and others) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the global bluetooth low energy IC market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global bluetooth low energy IC market ?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in the global bluetooth low energy IC market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the global bluetooth low energy IC market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the global bluetooth low energy IC market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the global bluetooth low energy IC market?What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the global bluetooth low energy IC market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity did take place in the last five years in the global bluetooth low energy IC market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045061/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________