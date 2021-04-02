New York, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Vehicle Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983418/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global electric vehicle market looks promising with opportunities in battery, hybrid, and plug-in-hybrid electric vehicle markets. The global electric vehicle market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 29% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are increasing fuel prices, government subsidies as tax benefits to promote electric vehicles, and growing concerns for environmental pollution.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, include development of wireless charging infrastructure and introduction of multiple long-range EVs with low cost.



The study includes a forecast for the global electric vehicle market by propulsion type, by vehicle type, by component type, and region, as follows:



By Propulsion Type [Volume (Million Units) and $B shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]

• Battery Electric Vehicles

• Hybrid & Plug-in-Hybrid Electric Vehicles



By Vehicle Type [Volume (Million Units) and $B shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]

• Small Car

• Compact Car

• Mid-size Car

• Luxury Car

• SUVs & Crossover

• Others



By Component Type ($ Billion from 2015 to 2026)

• Independent Drive Component

• Battery

• Motor and Gearbox

• Charger

• Others



By Region [Volume (Million Units) and $B shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Norway

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• The Netherlands

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• Korea

• Australia

• India

• The Rest of the World

• Brazil

• South Africa

• Chile

Some of the electric vehicle companies profiled in this report include Tesla, General Motors, Nissan Motor, Mitsubishi, Volkswagen, BMW, Ford, Mercedes Benz, Hyundai, and Kia Motor.



The analyst forecasts that battery electric vehicle will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the consumers’ demand for zero emission vehicles, and decreasing electric vehicle battery cost.



Within the electric vehicle market, compact car will remain the largest vehicle type and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing features such as, improvement in vehicle range per charge and charging infrastructure.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing concerns on environmental pollution, government subsidies and tax rebates, and heavy investment from automaker in electric vehicle development.



Features of the Global Electric Vehicle Market



• Market Size Estimates: Global electric vehicle market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Thousand Tons) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global electric vehicle market size by various segments, such as by propulsion, vehicle and component in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Global electric vehicle market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different by propulsion, vehicle and component, and regions for the global electric vehicle market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global electric vehicle market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the electric vehicle market by propulsion type (battery electric vehicles and hybrid & plug-in-hybrid electric vehicles), by vehicle type (compact car, luxury car, SUVs & crossover, small car, mid-size car, and others), by component type (independent drive component, battery, motor and gearbox, charger, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing services in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by service substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?





