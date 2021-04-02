New York, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "TPO Roofing Membrane Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764182/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global TPO roofing membrane market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, residential, and industrial markets. The global TPO roofing membrane market is expected to reach an estimated $2 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 5% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are growth in the building & construction industry and increasing demand for green roofing solutions.



Carlisle Companies Incorporates, GAF Materials Corporations, Johns Manville, Firestone Building Products, Dow Chemical, and Sika AG, are the major manufacturers of TPO roofing membranes.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global TPO roofing membrane market by end use industry, membrane thickness, application, and region as follows:



By End Use Industry [Volume (Million Square Meter) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Commercial

• Retail

• Office

• Hospitality

• Education

• Healthcare

• Others

• Residential

• Industrial and Others



By Membrane Thickness [Volume (Million Square Meter) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• 45 Mil

• 60 Mil

• 80 Mil



By Application [Volume (Million Square Meter) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Roofing

• Re Roofing



By Region [Volume (Million Square Meter) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

The analyst forecasts that 45 mil thickness TPO roofing membrane will remain the largest segment due to their low cost and is ideal choice for buildings which needs 10-15 years of service life. TPO roofing membranes with 80 mil thickness are expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for materials with greater strength, energy efficiency, durability, and performance.



Within the TPO roofing membrane market, commercial will remain the largest end use market by value and volume due to growing focus of building owners and contractors (government and private) on environment friendly, energy efficient roofing solutions. The residential segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing residential construction activities and government initiatives to use products that offer a higher standard of energy efficiency in buildings.



North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to stringent government regulations and building codes for energy efficiency. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing construction activities and growing awareness about cost effective building solutions. Carlisle Companies Incorporates, GAF Materials Corporations, Johns Manville, Firestone Building Products, Dow, and Sika AG, are the major manufacturers of TPO roofing membranes.



Features of the Global TPO Roofing Membrane Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global TPO roofing membrane market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (million square meter)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends and forecast (2015-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global TPO roofing membrane market size by various segments, such as end use industry, membrane thickness, application, and regions in terms of value and volume.

• Regional Analysis: Global TPO roofing membrane market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different as end use industry, membrane thickness, application, and regions for the TPO roofing membrane market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the TPO roofing membrane market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global TPO roofing membrane end use industry (commercial, residential, and industrial & others), membrane thickness (45 mil, 60 mil, and 80 mil), application (roofing and re-roofing), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?

