Outlook on the Greenhouse, Nursery and Flowers Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Dublin, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market is expected to grow from $369. 26 billion in 2020 to $396. 62 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7. 4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $538. 04 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for greenhouse, nursery, and flowers? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market section of the report gives context. It compares the greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market with other segments of the crop production market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, greenhouse, nursery, and flowers indicators comparison.

Major companies in the greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market include Color Spot Nurseries; Coasta Farms; Altman Plants; Kurt Weiss Greenhouses and Rocket Farms.



The greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market consists of sales of greenhouse and nursery flowers by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce greenhouse and nursery flowers and other crops which are grown under cover. Under cover includes greenhouses, cold frames, cloth houses and lath houses. The produce includes mushrooms, other food crops grown under cover, and nursery and floriculture produce. The greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market is segmented into food crops grown under cover; and nursery and floriculture production.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market, accounting for 73% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 7% of the global greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market.



The vertical farming process can increase the productivity because of its ability to grow in artificial lights, with less water and less usage of pesticides. Vertical farming is the practice of producing crops in vertically stacked layers or inclined surfaces with the help of controlled environment agriculture technology. Hydroponics is included in vertical farming which uses 70 percent lesser water than normal agriculture. Vertical farming gives the farming industry an ability to grow crops within urban environments and thus have fresher foods available at a faster rate and at low costs.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers Market Trends and Strategies



8. Impact of COVID-19 on Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers



9. Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers Market Size and Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers of the Market

9.2.2. Restraints on the Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers of the Market

9.3.2. Restraints on the Market



10. Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region

11. Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers Market, Segmentation by Type

11.2. Global Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers Market, Segmentation by End-User

12. Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers Market Metrics

12.1. Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

13. Asia-Pacific Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers Market

14. Western Europe Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers Market

15. Eastern Europe Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers Market

16. North America Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers Market

17. South America Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers Market

18. Middle East Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers Market

19. Africa Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers Market

20. Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Competitive Market Overview

20.2. Market Shares

20.3. Company Profiles

20.3.1. Color Spot Nurseries

20.3.1.1. Company Overview

20.3.1.2. Products and Services

20.3.1.3. Strategy

20.3.1.4. Financial Performance

20.3.2. Coasta Farms

20.3.2.1. Company Overview

20.3.2.2. Products and Services

20.3.2.3. Strategy

20.3.2.4. Financial Performance

20.3.3. Altman Plants

20.3.3.1. Company Overview

20.3.3.2. Products and Services

20.3.3.3. Strategy

20.3.3.4. Financial Performance

20.3.4. Kurt Weiss Greenhouses

20.3.4.1. Company Overview

20.3.4.2. Products and Services

20.3.4.3. Strategy

20.3.4.4. Financial Performance

20.3.5. Rocket Farms

20.3.5.1. Company Overview

20.3.5.2. Products and Services

20.3.5.3. Strategy

20.3.5.4. Financial Performance



21. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers Market



22. Market Background: Crop Production Market

22.1. Crop Production Market Characteristics

22.2. Crop Production Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Growth, by Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

22.3. Global Crop Production Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

22.4. Global Crop Production Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

22.5. Global Crop Production Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation by Type, Value ($ Billion)



23. Recommendations

23.1. Global Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers Market in 2025- Growth Countries

23.2. Global Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers Market in 2025- Growth Segments

23.3. Global Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers Market in 2025- Growth Strategies



24. Appendix

24.1. NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in This Report

24.2. Abbreviations

24.3. Currencies

24.4. Research Inquiries

24.5. About the Publisher



25. Copyright and Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4v68mi